Tokyo Inflation’s Failure to Gain Speed Aids BOJ’s Stance

The cost of living in Tokyo increased at the same pace as last month, underscoring the nation’s weaker price momentum compared with global peers and offering some support for the Bank of Japan’s stimulus stance.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed 1.9% as the impact of accelerating processed food prices was canceled out by smaller gains in energy costs, according to ministry of internal affairs data Friday. Economists had expected a gain of 2% for the leading indicator of the national trend.

The latest Tokyo figures offer another demonstration of how Japan’s price dynamics differ from the US and Europe, where central banks are taking concrete action to bring inflation under control.

The lack of acceleration in price growth suggests the nationwide trend will also struggle to gain extra traction in May, an outcome that offers support for the central bank’s view that Japan is not on the verge of an upward inflation spiral.

“Today’s figures are a reminder of the weakness in Japan’s inflation dynamics and will likely weaken speculation over BOJ policy adjustment,” said Toru Suehiro, senior economist at Daiwa Securities. “For the BOJ, today’s figures back up their stance of continuing with easing.”

A sharp acceleration in price growth in April has been complicating the BOJ’s messaging that it needs to continue with rock-bottom rates to support the economy and look beyond temporary cost-push inflation.

National price increases topped the central bank’s 2% goal in April. But far from celebrating, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has maintained his stance that inflation led by gains in energy prices is unsustainable.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking further ahead, we expect Tokyo’s core CPI to hover around 2% year on year in coming months. Prices of electricity and gas will probably continue to rise. Subsidies aimed at curbing gains in gasoline prices are likely to limit any further acceleration in energy prices -- unless the yen depreciates or crude oil prices climb.”

-- Yuki Masujima, economist

In April key inflation gauges for both Tokyo and Japan jumped by more than 1 percentage point from the previous month, after the drag from cell phone fee cuts a year ago began to fade. That has made the impact of rising energy and processed foods much clearer on the consumer price index.

The two main drivers of Japan’s current price growth accounted for about 1.6 percentage point of overall gains in Tokyo this month.

As energy and food costs continue to rise, consumers are feeling the pinch. To mitigate discontent, last week Prime Minister Fumio Kishida approved an additional budget to help households and firms hit by higher prices, ahead of a key summer election. Those measures included an expansion of the government’s existing subsidies for capping gasoline prices.

The contribution of energy prices weakened a touch in May with gains in oil prices starting to peter out and with the government measures keeping a lid on prices at the pump.

Without Kishida’s measures, the industry ministry estimates the going rate for gasoline would have been 205 yen per liter instead of 168.8 yen this week.

“That leaves processed food prices and a weak yen as the key factors to watch from here on,” Suehiro said. “An increasing number of companies are passing their costs onto consumers as it’s reflected in processed foods. The weak yen is taking a toll by raising import costs including those of durable goods.”

Nissin Foods Holdings is just one of many businesses raising their products’ price tags, including their signature cup noodles. That’s a move they’ll begin next month, according to a company announcement earlier this year.

Beyond cup noodles, a total of 8,385 food products are going to see a price increase by August this year, with an average increase rate of 12%, according to a survey of 105 major foods companies by Teikoku Databank released last week.

