Tokyo Inflation Hits 4% for First Time Since 1982, Spending Dips

3
Erica Yokoyama
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo’s inflation hit 4% for the first time since 1982, with the accelerating price increases showing signs of denting household spending.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed 4% in the capital in December, according to the ministry of internal affairs Tuesday. Economists had forecast a 3.8% rise.

Both food and energy contributed to the acceleration. Processed food prices were up 7.5% compared to the previous year.

The Tokyo figure is a leading indicator of the nationwide trend, and the quickening suggests the country’s price growth may also have accelerated in the final month of last year.

Prices in Tokyo have exceeded the Bank of Japan’s 2% price target for seven months, but that likely won’t convince Governor Haruhiko Kuroda that the trend will stick yet. The BOJ expects prices to cool below 2% next fiscal year.

Kuroda has said the central bank will continue with monetary easing until Japan achieves its inflation goal on a sustainable basis, with accompanying wage growth.

Still, the recent figure, at double the bank’s target, will likely prompt speculation over further policy shifts following the surprise tweaks to the yield curve control program announced in December.

The BOJ is scheduled to hold its next policy meeting early next week.

A separate data report showed household spending declined for the first time in three months in November, indicating that the inflationary wave has likely begun to eat into household spending.

Sluggish wage growth has also likely cooled consumer sentiment, with earlier data showing Japanese workers’ real wages fell by the most since 2014 in November.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we see core inflation slowing to around 2.6% in 1Q23 from 3.6% in 4Q22. Subsidies starting in January to support discounts on electricity and gas bills could reduce core CPI inflation by as much as 0.8 percentage point in 1Q. The recent appreciation in the yen, albeit from a low base, may help to limit price gains on imports.”

— The Asia economists team

For the full report, click here

(Updates with more details from the report)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. consumer is ‘very much constrained,’ strategist says

    Miller Tabak Chief Market Strategist Matt Maley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retail earnings expectations, market divergence, investor sentiment, consumer demand, uncertainty in the crypto space, and the outlook for the tech industry following major layoffs.

  • Consumer inflation in Japan's capital exceeds BOJ target for 7th month

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose a faster-than-expected 4.0% in December from a year earlier, exceeding the central bank's 2% target for a seventh straight month in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure. The increase, which was the fastest pace in four decades, will likely underpin market expectations the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may phase out its massive stimulus by tweaking its yield control policy. The rise in the Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food but includes fuel, exceeded a median market forecast of 3.8% and a 3.6% gain seen in November, government data showed on Tuesday.

  • Inflation taking toll on small, midsize companies: Chase survey

    Nearly all midsize businesses (91%) said they’re experiencing inflation-related challenges, while 45% of small businesses listed inflation as a top challenge, up from 20% a year ago, according to JPMorgan Chase’s 2023 annual Business Leaders Outlook. Based in New York, Chase (NYSE:JPM) had $3.8 trillion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2022.

  • Asian Stocks Mixed as Hawkish Fed Halts S&P Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after a US rally fizzled out as Federal Reserve officials signaled the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates above 5% before pausing and holding for some time.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapRental H

  • California Gov. Newsom asks Biden administration to declare federal emergency ahead of brutal storms

    Additional rain on California's saturated soil will lead to considerable flooding, mudslides, and, burn scar debris flows. Latest Sunday updates.

  • Asian shares track Wall Street rally tipped by slowing U.S. wages

    Gains in technology shares boosted benchmarks in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Japan's markets were closed for a holiday.

  • Over 150 Rohingya refugees reach ashore in Indonesia

    More than 100 weak and hungry Rohingya Muslim refugees were among the latest group to reach ashore in Indonesia on Sunday after a long and dangerous journey aboard a wooden boat. The group of 184 people, including a pregnant woman and children, landed at the Kuala Gigieng beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh, which has already received more than 500 Rohingya last year. The refugees say they're seeking a better life than in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh, where they fled military persecution across the border in Myanmar.

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Slumped 15% in December

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) tumbled another 15.1% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The main factors that continue weighing on shares are concerns about the impact of rising interest rates and the health of one of the healthcare REIT's largest tenants. Analysts continued to lower their outlook on Medical Properties Trust last month.

  • The US's chances of dodging a recession are growing given layoffs remain low, top Moody's economist says

    Stocks rallied after the latest jobs report showed unemployment falling to 3.5% and hourly earnings rising at a lower-than-expected rate.

  • A New Amazon Product Tells the Company Even More About You

    Since its introduction, Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell has become one of its most popular items, as well as one of its most controversial. In 2018, Ring was acquired by Amazon , which helped greatly boost its visibility and the popularity of the company's products. Ring is most well-known for its smart home device, the Ring Video Doorbell, which has a motion detector and a hi-definition camera, which is controlled by the Ring App.

  • Will Amazon Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock Again by 2024?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) became a trillion-dollar company in September 2018, and its market cap hit a peak of $1.9 trillion in July 2021. Let's see why Amazon lost its luster, where it might be headed throughout 2023, and if it can rejoin the 12-zero club by the beginning of 2024. Why did the bulls abandon Amazon?

  • 'As good as Waterpik': Amazon's bestselling water flosser is down to $40 — it's 50% off

    Get dentist-level clean, every day, in the comfort of home.

  • Don Cheadle Had 2 Hours to Agree to Be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

    Marvel Studios really moved quickly to find an actor to step into the role of Colonel James Rhodes after Terrence Howard was recast. Before his debut in Iron-Man 2, Don Cheadle explained in a video interview with GQ, his journey to becoming Rhodey involved a fateful call at a most unexpected place.

  • Virginia’s Youngkin Says Poor Planning Cost State Big Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Virginia has lost out in recent months when major companies have opted to put manufacturing plants in other states, where the land is ready for construction and where the cost of living and doing business is lower, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said Monday in an editorial board meeting with Bloomberg News. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Abov

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized in Florida with ‘severe’ abdominal pain: reports

    Brazil’s far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to an Orlando, Fla., hospital due to abdominal pain, according to reports, while his country reels from violent protest that saw his supporters storm multiple government buildings in the capital city of Brasília. Bolsonaro has faced health problems since being stabbed while campaigning for president in 2018.…

  • Banks Are Fleeing Crypto. Bitcoin Investors Should Be Worried.

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (ticker: MCB), one of the earliest banks to delve into digital assets, says it’s closing out the part of its business that catered to crypto firms. The problem, in a nutshell, is that for Bitcoin and other digital assets to have any chance of becoming mainstream, banks—with their access to deep sources of liquidity and experience in facilitating payments—will have to be on board. In its announcement early Monday, the company, which is the parent of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, cited recent industry developments and the regulatory environment for the move.

  • Skip Bayless argues Bears should consider a QB with No. 1 pick

    On "Undisputed with Skip & Shannon," Skip Bayless made the argument that the Bears should think about drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

  • Documents marked classified found at Penn Biden Center

    The Justice Department is overseeing a review into documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. The documents are from President Biden's vice presidential office at the center, the sources said. Adriana Diaz reports.

  • S&P downgrades Southwest Airlines outlook, expects weaker FFO

    "We now expect Southwest's FFO will not return to its pre-pandemic level of $3.5 billion until 2024," the agency said on Monday, adding that the Texas-based carrier faces a potentially weaker macroeconomic environment over the next 12-24 months. A severe winter storm right before Christmas, coupled with Southwest's outdated systems, caused havoc on the airline's operations, causing over 16,000 flight cancellations between Dec. 22 and Dec. 31. Lingering effects from the operational issues and a possible decline in travel demand due to inflation could limit Southwest's ability to raise its fares to cover higher costs, S&P said.

  • Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority

    The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.