Tokyo Inflation Hits Fastest Clip in Two Years on Energy

(Bloomberg) -- The cost of living in Tokyo increased by the biggest margin in more than two years this month as the impact of surging energy prices prompted another acceleration of inflation, with the government set to put together economic measures in response.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed 0.8% in the capital in March from a year earlier, fueled by higher electricity bills and more expensive natural gas, according to the ministry of internal affairs Friday. Economists had expected an increase of 0.7%. Price moves in Tokyo are a leading indicator for national inflation.

Even with the acceleration, inflation in Tokyo still remains well below the Bank of Japan’s 2% target and is unlikely to nudge Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to follow his global peers in tightening policy for now.

Still, with a sharper jump in inflation expected in April and the yen weakening at a faster-than-expected pace, the task of explaining the central bank’s position on stimulus could become more complicated.

With energy costs rising at the fastest pace in 41 years and the war in Ukraine likely to keep prices volatile, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida looks set to make a response to ease the burden on households and businesses.

“The government will take further action to deal with rising oil prices but I don’t expect the BOJ to raise rates during the term of Kuroda,” said economist Takeshi Minami at Norinchukin Research Institute. “Still, if inflation stays above 2% from April for a while, people may question the logic behind maintaining the BOJ’s current policy.”

The governor said last week that Japan’s inflation dynamics are very different from Europe and the U.S. and insisted there was no need to follow the rate hikes of global peers including the Federal Reserve that are looking to cool price growth.

With monetary stimulus set to remain in place, attention is shifting to Kishida and what he will do to minimize the economic pain of higher energy prices before elections this summer.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday that the prime minister will likely instruct the government to come up with a package of economic measures next week.

The March figures showed energy prices rose 26% from a year earlier, accounting for 1.2 percentage point of gains in the index. Sharp cell phone fee cuts from last year continued to be the biggest drag on the index, slicing off more than a percentage point.

Nationwide inflation is expected to pick up further speed as the yen continues to weaken, a factor that will increase import prices. The impact of the mobile fee reductions will start to fade out from April when economists expect a jump in price readings.

Starbucks Japan joined the growing list of businesses lifting prices this week. It will raise bean prices for the first time in 16 years on the cost of higher raw materials, according to a statement.

While quasi-emergency measures for the pandemic were lifted from all regions this week, policy makers are closely looking at how rising energy prices might keep a lid on pent-up demand and the purchasing power of households known for their entrenched deflationary mindset.

About 85% of respondents in a survey by Jiji said price increases in gasoline and daily necessities are affecting their standard of living.

Suzuki said Kishida’s package should include measures to reduce the impact of rising oil and grain prices on companies and consumers.

The Sankei newspaper reported Tuesday that the government and ruling coalition were looking to draw up a stimulus package worth more than 10 trillion yen ($82 billion).

Suzuki said it remained to be seen whether financing for the package would require an extra budget.

