Tokyo Olympic Games: When are they and will they go ahead?

·5 min read
Tokyo 2020 logo
Tokyo 2020 logo

The Tokyo Olympics are due to start in less than two months, despite a surge of Covid cases in Japan.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) insists the games will go ahead, even though Tokyo is currently under a state of emergency.

When and where are the Olympics?

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, between 23 July and 8 August 2021.

They were postponed - like many other events - because of Covid.

The Paralympics Games are due to take place between 24 August and 5 September.

The main Games involve 33 competitions and 339 events held across 42 venues. The Paralympic Games feature 539 events across 22 sports hosted at 21 venues.

Most events will be held in the Greater Tokyo area. Some football games and the marathon are due to take place in Sapporo in Hokkaido, which is also currently under a state of emergency.

What's happening with Covid in Japan?

Japan has had relatively low numbers of Covid cases, but a new wave of infections began in April. Since last year there have been around 720,000 cases and 12,200 deaths.

As a result of the surge, large parts of the country are under a state of emergency until the end of May, with some areas facing restrictions until 20 June.

Japan only began vaccinating people in February, later than most other developed nations.

So far, only about 2.9m people - or 2.3% of the Japanese population - are fully vaccinated.

A mass vaccination programme began in late May in Tokyo and Osaka, the two cities hit hardest by the surge. Authorities hope those aged 65 and above will be fully vaccinated by the end of July.

Nurses waiting for patients to arrive for their vaccinations
Mass vaccinations have only just started in Japan

What Covid measures are in place for the Games?

Japan's borders are shut to foreigners due to the virus, which means no international fans can travel to the games.

Domestic spectators will be allowed, though it's possible a worsening Covid situation could mean competitions go ahead without any audience.

International athletes and support staff will have to be tested before departure and on arrival in Japan.

They won't have to quarantine, but will have to stay in bubbles and avoid mixing with locals.

Athletes also don't have to vaccinated, though IOC officials expect around 80% will be. They will be tested daily throughout the games.

Do people in Japan want the games to go ahead?

Recent polls in Japan have shown nearly 70% of the population are opposed to the Games.

Several towns which were set to host the athletes across the Tokyo region have reportedly pulled out for fear the programme might add to the spread of Covid and put pressure on the healthcare system.

Earlier in May, a doctors union told the government that it was "impossible" to hold the Games, given the pandemic.

One of Japan's most prominent business tycoons has also criticised the decision to continue with the Games.

In a tweet which went viral, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said that most people wanted the Olympics "to be postponed or cancelled", asking "on what authority is it being forced through?"

In late May, the leading Asahi Shimbun newspaper also called for the Games to be cancelled.

What have athletes' representatives said?

A number of bodies and experts have expressed concern about the Games.

The World Players Association - which represents 85,000 sportsmen and women in over 60 countries - has said that the IOC must do more to ensure athletes' safety. It wants more precise physical distancing measures - and more rigorous and effective testing.

It also wants the IOC to revoke its demand that athletes sign waivers as a condition of participation.

Japanese athletes have largely kept a low profile, but the country's biggest sports star, tennis champion Naomi Osaka, said there should be a debate over the issue.

Jules Boykoff, author of Olympians and Power Games: A Political History of the Olympics, wrote an article in the New York Times calling for the Games' cancellation.

"A sports event shouldn't be a #COVID19 superspreader," he argues. "Public health is more important than economic profit."

What have other countries said about taking part?

No major countries have spoken out against the Games.

The US issued a travel warning for Japan following the surge, but officials say they are confident their athletes will still take part.

Team GB remains "fully committed to sending our full team to the Tokyo Olympic Games".

Chinese President Xi Jinping has also pledged his support. China is due to host the next Winter Games in February 2022.

Could the Olympics be cancelled?

Yes, but normally only under very exceptional circumstances like war or civil disorder.

Importantly, the contract between the IOC and host city Tokyo makes it clear that only the IOC can cancel the event.

The IOC is thought to make around 70% of its money from broadcast rights, and around 18% from sponsorship. If the Games don't go ahead, it could severely damage the IOC's finances, and the future of the Olympic movement.

Given that the IOC has repeatedly insisted the Games can go ahead safely, even under a state of emergency, it seems there's little chance of it deciding to pull the plug.

If Tokyo was to break the contract and cancel against the will of the IOC, the risks and losses would fall on the Japanese side.

The budget for Tokyo 2020 was set at $12.6bn (£8.9bn), although it's been reported that the actual cost could be double that.

Even though all sides involved in the Olympics are heavily insured, losses if the Games don't go ahead would still be high.

The postponement and the lack of international fans have already dented the expected profits of a normal Olympics for both the host country and the IOC.

Recommended Stories

  • Only 'Armageddon' can stop Tokyo Olympics taking place this summer, senior official declares

    Only "Armageddon" can stop the Tokyo Olympics taking place this summer, a senior official has declared amid mounting Covid-19 fears. Dick Pound, a long-serving International Olympic Committee member, made the outspoken remark as one of Japan's largest newspapers called for the Games to be cancelled. Asahi Shimbun, a respected title with a circulation of more than five million, launched a direct appeal to the country's leaders despite being an official partner of the Games. However, Pound, a founding president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, told London's Evening Standard it was too late to stop the Games on July 23. “Organisers have now changed gears and they’re in the operational part of it," Pound said. "Barring Armageddon that we can’t see or anticipate, these things are a go.” Japan would lose £11.3billion if the Olympics were cancelled, according to local economists. Yet Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute, says that that would pale in comparison to the economic hit from emergency curbs if the Summer Games turned into a super-spreader event. With local opposition higher than ever after a week in which America warned against travel to Japan, the Asahi newspaper called for cancellation in an editorial, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system. "We ask Prime Minister (Yoshihide) Suga to calmly and objectively assess the situation and decide on the cancellation of the event this summer," said the paper, a left-leaning daily often critical of Suga's ruling Liberal Democratic Party. "We are far from a situation in which everybody can be confident they will be 'safe and secure,'" the paper added, invoking the government mantra about the Games. "Sadly, that is not the reality." Poll after poll has shown the majority of the public is opposed to tens of thousands of athletes and officials descending on a country that has mostly remained closed to foreigners since last year and where vaccinations have proceeded slowly. Already foreign spectators have been banned from attending, with a decision over Japanese fans in the stands expected next month.

  • Hey Cyclists, You Should Start Riding for Fun More Often

    From mental health benefits to improving your performance, we have some serious thoughts on enjoyment.

  • Japan has assured U.S. it will keep in 'close contact' on Olympics - White House

    The Japanese government has assured the United States that it will keep in close contact about concerns over the coronavirus ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said Wednesday. "We trust what the government of Japan has stated to us," deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. The White House understands "the careful consideration that the Japanese government and the International Olympics committee are weighing" as they prepare for the games, Jean-Pierre said.

  • Gunman kills 8 coworkers at California rail yard

    Eight people were killed Wednesday when a transit employee opened fire at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, the latest in what has become an all too common occurrence in the U.S.All eight were employees of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, or VTA.“This is a very dark moment for our city…”At a news conference, Mayor Sam Liccardo hailed these essential workers for helping the city get through the pandemic.“They were showing up every day to operate light rail and buses to ensure people could still continue to go about their lives, and they had all of the challenges of the pandemic, and they were taking risks with their own lives in doing so.”The gunman – a fellow VTA employee – took his own life, apparently when he became aware that police were closing in on him. Local media outlets identified him as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, a maintenance worker.The shooting took place just before 7 a.m. Pacific time. VTA chairman Glenn Hendricks said it occurred in the maintenance yard.“It’s just very difficult for everyone to be able to wrap their heads around and understand what has happened.”Officials said a bomb squad was searching the yard after "at least one" explosive device was found. Authorities also responded to a fire at the home of the suspect that erupted at about the same time as the shooting.The FBI is assisting in the investigation, and the White House is monitoring the situation.San Jose lies at the heart of Silicon Valley, home to some of America's biggest tech companies."What the hell is going on in the United States of America? What the hell is wrong with us?"California Governor Gavin Newsom was visibly angry as he urged politicians from both parties to move beyond the usual platitudes that follow gun violence and finally take action. "It's time to deal with the endemic, before this pandemic, of gun violence. The pre-existing condition that somehow we sort of pushed aside last year but now has raised its ugly head again this year. And wake up to this reality and take a little damn responsibility, all of us, to do a little bit more and a little bit better this time.” Mass gun violence has escalated considerably as the U.S. emerged from the worst of the pandemic this spring.

  • Ryan Reynolds made a rare statement about his anxiety, sharing that he overthinks, overschedules, and overworks

    For the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, Ryan Reynolds posted about his "lifelong pal, anxiety." He said people struggling are not alone.

  • ‘That’s got to make Donald Trump nervous’: Legal experts on grand jury considering Trump charges

    ‘They must have come across some evidence as to somebody’s state of mind’

  • Portland police declare a riot during George Floyd anniversary protests

    Hundreds of marchers dressed in black light dumpster fires and smash windows on anniversary of Minneapolis murder

  • Oman protests see police fire tear gas in flashpoint city

    Police in Oman fired tear gas Wednesday at demonstrators in a flashpoint city amid unrest over the sultanate's floundering economy and mass layoffs. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the police action in Sohar, a city some 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Muscat. Demonstrators had marched and collected around an overpass that has been a rallying point.

  • Trump sent CIA to ‘gazump’ all available PPE during Covid crisis, British PM’s former aide testifies

    Dominic Cummings claims British efforts to secure the equipment was ‘completely hopeless’

  • Reward hits 200k for road rage gunman who shot boy, 6, dead because his mom flipped him off

    Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward, especially if they have dashcam videos

  • NBA fines Dallas center Kristaps Porzingis for going to a club

    The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 for violating the league's health protocol by going to a club.

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote

  • Wayne Gretzky leaving Oilers reportedly to join TNT as hockey analyst

    Wayne Gretzky announces he is stepping down as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers to pursue an analyst job for TNT's hockey coverage.

  • Iran official upbeat over nuclear talks, top delegate cautious

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday he was optimistic over Tehran reaching an agreement soon at talks with world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, although Iran's top negotiator cautioned that serious issues remained. Iran and global powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with Iran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.

  • Facing a public backlash, an Israeli spyware firm is now scoring its government customers

    NSO is reportedly considering going public with an estimated value of up to $2 billion. But serious questions remain about the firm's clientele, and how they use the information provided.

  • More than 100k people sign petition to get Marjorie Taylor Greene removed from Congress

    Controversial congresswoman facing criticism for comments she made on a podcast

  • SC’s Mace calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s vaccine ID Holocaust comparison ‘appalling’

    “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted Tuesday.

  • Man accused of Mollie Tibbetts’ murder claims two masked men killed jogger and left her body with him

    Man claims one of his abductors whispered “Come on Jack,” referencing the woman’s boyfriend, Dalton Jack

  • Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

    The congresswoman says she had to “slow down” after the insurrection

  • California mass shooting: Rail employee ‘shoots dead eight and himself’ as suspect’s house found on fire

    Nine employees of the Valley Transportation Authority are dead, including the gunman