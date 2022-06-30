Tokyo Police arrest 24-year-old suspect dubbed the 'Lego Kid' for stealing toys

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man dubbed the “Lego Kid” among toy store staff in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward.

Naoto Daitoku and his two accomplices, aged 17 and 19, were arrested on June 24 on suspicion of stealing 12 toys on the evening of Dec. 16, 2021.

The thieves were reported to have been shoplifting Lego blocks and other toys from a mall toy store, which earned Daitoku the nickname “Lego Kid” among the staff.

Daitoku and his 17-year-old accomplice previously denied the charge of shoplifting 55,000 yen (approximately $402) worth of toys. The suspects reportedly claimed that they “don’t remember” committing the crimes, according to SoraNews24.

The 19-year-old suspect reportedly later admitted to the police that all three of them stole the toys for resale.

It was revealed that the three suspects became acquainted through “toritetsu,” a community of railway enthusiasts whose hobbies include taking pictures of trains. This information appears to have been a critical point of discussion for Japanese news readers online, with many citing toritetsu as having a reputation of being rude individuals who trespass and engage in acts of violence.

Featured Image via KeXy's Brick Builts (left) and ANNnewsCH (right)

