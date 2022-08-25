Tokyo Prices Hit Fastest Pace Since 1992 Barring Tax Hikes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toru Fujioka
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Haruhiko Kuroda
    Japanese banker

(Bloomberg) -- The cost of living in Tokyo rose at a quicker-than-expected pace in August to reach the fastest clip since 1992 excluding tax-hike years and add to the communication challenges for the central bank.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 2.6% in the capital this month, according to the ministry of internal affairs Friday. The gain beat economists’ forecast of a 2.5% increase largely based on an expected boost from the fading impact of cheaper cell phone fees last year.

The acceleration in the leading indicator of nationwide inflation is still unlikely to nudge BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda toward an adjustment of policy at the central bank’s next meeting in September.

While his overseas counterparts have kept raising rates, Kuroda has insisted on the need for wage growth to achieve stable inflation before any policy change after nearly a decade of stimulus to generate rising prices.

Still, people are seeing their spending power fall as paychecks fail to keep up with inflation, fueling both frustration among squeezed households and concerns that consumer spending will cool amid Japan’s already-slow recovery from the pandemic.

That leaves Kuroda with an increasingly tough job to convince both members of the public and the government that it makes sense to keep stimulating the economy with rock-bottom interest rates.

He also faces a difficult task to persuade market players that he will not buckle on rates like so many of his peers in the face of inflation.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We see Tokyo’s core inflation hovering around 2.5% in 3Q and then rising slightly in 4Q. A weaker yen could buoy prices of processed foods and other imports. Pushing the other way, fuel subsidies aimed at restraining gasoline prices and steps to cap imported wheat prices should restrain some inflationary pressures.”

-- Yuki Masujima, economist

For the full report, click here

Japan’s inflation is expected to continue accelerating as an increasing number of businesses have announced they will bump up their prices this fall. Food company price hikes will likely affect 6,305 items in October, according to a Teikoku Databank survey. That compares with a monthly average of 1,151 rising items through July this year.

In October another boost is expected from a further fading of last year’s cheaper cell phone fees. After the government urged telecommunication firms to cut overly high fees, the companies responded in several waves with sharp cuts that put strong downward pressure on the consumer price index.

Considering all those factors, some economists including those at Citigroup are predicting the nationwide inflation to hit 3% or above in the final quarter of this year.

Even so that won’t push Kuroda to unwind stimulus before his term ends in April, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg this month. They say 3% inflation needs to last for half a year at least to trigger policy action from the BOJ -- a scenario that’s way beyond their current price forecasts.

(Updates with more details from the report)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tokyo Aug core consumer prices rise at fastest pace in nearly 8 years

    Core consumer prices in Japan's capital Tokyo rose in August at their fastest pace in nearly eight years, as inflationary pressures broadened due to higher fuel and raw material costs. The core consumer price index for Tokyo gained 2.6% in August, above the median market forecast for a 2.5% rise in a Reuters poll. The data heightens the chance nationwide consumer prices will continue to rise in coming months, though the pace of gains has remained modest compared with other major economies.

  • Mounting Job Vacancies Bolster Case for More Bank of Canada Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian employers continue to report record levels of job vacancies, pointing to a drum-tight labor market that’s likely to keep the central bank on an aggressive hiking path.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million

  • US, Israel formalize bilateral cyber partnership

    The Department of Treasury and the Israeli Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday a bilateral agreement formalizing and enhancing the cybersecurity partnership between the countries. The agreement follows Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s visit to Israel last fall, when he established a bilateral partnership geared towards protecting the financial sector from cyberattacks. On his trip,…

  • TD Reaps Benefit of Climbing Rates With More Gains to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank, which has struck two major deals to expand in the US this year, reaped the benefit of higher interest rates and sees more gains to come as central banks continue their fight against inflation.Net interest income rose 17% to C$7.04 billion ($5.45 billion) in the fiscal third quarter, the Toronto-based company said in a statement Thursday. Analysts estimated C$6.62 billion, on average. Overall profit also beat projections.Toronto-Dominion has large retail-bank

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Avaya Lenders Send Letter Demanding Company Keep Cash in Escrow

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Avaya Holdings Corp. lenders who saw their recently issued loan holdings plunge nearly 25% in two months sent a letter to the struggling telecommunications software company asking it to preserve cash and provide new business projections, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for Worl

  • Yuan Slump Forces China Into Balancing Act to Help Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan’s slump to its weakest against the dollar in almost two years adds to what is already a precarious balancing act for Beijing, which is seeking ways to prop up its struggling economy without stoking financial instability.There’s opportunity in the falling exchange rate, which cushions exporters and provides an additional source of support as the People’s Bank of China lowers interest rates and as provincial governments borrow to fund infrastructure. Authorities hav

  • 10 Best Websites To Research Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best websites to research stocks. If you want to see more websites that offer stock analysis and assist in research, check out the 5 Best Websites To Research Stocks. Retail investors carry out extensive research to read up on the latest trends in the stock market, familiarize themselves […]

  • Guggenheim’s Minerd Sees More Losses for Junk Bonds, Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Guggenheim Partners Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd is warning investors away from junk bonds and stocks because slowing economic growth and higher interest rates likely will produce deeper losses in risk markets.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s Grasp for Cash Puts Baby Brand on the Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is looking to mortgage its prized Buybuy Baby brand in its urgent effort to raise financing as sales slump, cash runs low and unpaid vendors withhold shipments. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleSix Months of Putin’s War

  • Hyderabad: Raja Singh arrested over fresh Prophet row in India's Telangana

    T Raja Singh's comments sparked outrage and triggered protests from Muslims in Hyderabad city.

  • Toyota, Honda Top List of Carmakers Facing Climate-Change Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s three biggest carmakers are facing the greatest risk from climate change among global auto companies because much of their manufacturing remains concentrated in the island nation, according to a study by Greenpeace.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme

  • Ferndale police officer fired after being charged with attempted child molestation

    Officer Michael Scott Langton was terminated as of Aug. 22 “due to an inability to carry out his duties,” Susan Duncan with the City of Ferndale said.

  • Tycoon Uy’s Empire Open to Sale of Crown Jewels to Pay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine tycoon Dennis Uy’s conglomerate is open to parting ways with its crown jewels as part of an asset-sale plan to pay down debt after it aggressively expanded from oil to casinos. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleSix Months of Putin’s

  • US implements new rule to close loophole on untraceable ‘ghost guns’

    Rule requires companies that sell unassembled firearm kits to add serial numbers to parts and conduct background checks

  • Column: Republicans attacking student loan relief as a taxpayer burden got their own degrees on taxpayers' dime

    Who paid for the college education for GOP critics of Biden's student loan relief? The taxpayers, that's who.

  • Trump-McConnell Feud Escalates as Former President Calls for Minority Leader to Be Replaced 'Immediately'

    In his latest attack, Trump again brought up McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who served in the former president’s cabinet as secretary of transportation

  • Jared Kushner Uses A Very 'Peculiar' Word To Describe Trump's Leadership Style

    The former White House adviser fumbled when answering whether he'd work for his father-in-law again.

  • Even if you’ve paid off your student loans, you still might qualify for forgiveness

    What is a Pell Grant? Who pays for refunds? Your student loan questions answered

  • DOJ officials say they can't rely on what Trump's lawyers tell them because he often ignores advice and withholds information, report says

    Trump's volatility as a client is well documented, and his legal team has been widely panned in the weeks since the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.