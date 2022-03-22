Tokyo Prosecutors to Charge SMBC Nikko Over Block Offers: Nikkei

(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo prosecutors plan to indict SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. for alleged market manipulation, according to the Nikkei, in what’s set to be a blow to one of Japan’s largest brokerages.

The prosecutors determined employees weren’t sufficiently supervised despite having conducted allegedly illegal trades repeatedly, the newspaper reported, citing several people it didn’t identify.

The brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is under investigation for alleged market manipulation. Four employees have been detained in relation to allegedly using its proprietary trading desk to put in large buy orders for certain stocks before the market close in Tokyo. The alleged aim was to prop up prices before the brokerage sold large chunks of those companies’ shares outside the open market for clients.

According to prosecutors, such actions amount to market manipulation. The executives deny that they did anything wrong, according to local media reports.

Hokuto Sawada, a spokesman for SMBC Nikko, declined to comment by phone on Tuesday when contacted by Bloomberg. Calls made to the prosecutors’ office were unanswered after business hours.

Chief Executive Officer Yuichiro Kondo has said authorities are also investigating other employees and the firm would open its own internal probe into its trading practices.

The saga has rocked Japan’s financial industry and hurt the reputation and bottom line of SMBC Nikko. Major institutional investors and others have suspended business with the firm, causing the company to miss out on bond underwriting deals worth billions of dollars.

