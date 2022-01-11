Tokyo Pushes to Reform Its $6.5 Trillion Stock Market. Analysts Aren’t Impressed.

Gearoid Reidy
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s largest exchange operator disclosed the components of three new market sections on Tuesday, but the long-awaited shake-up of the country’s sluggish stock market is attracting more skepticism than excitement.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japan Exchange Group Inc. said 1,841 constituents would make up the new “Prime” section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which will replace the current First Section of companies that form the benchmark Topix index. But the shift is disappointing analysts who view it as little more than window-dressing, with just 16% fewer components than the First Section, which has 2,185 stocks.

The bloated bench of constituents in the First Section was a key reason behind the move, which had been heralded as a once-in-a-generation reform. But it’s now got some asking whether the revamp, which goes into effect April 4, has been worth the fuss.

“I am not sure what the point was,” said Travis Lundy, an analyst at Quiddity Advisors who publishes on Smartkarma, speaking before the announcement. “It will not meaningfully alter anything.”

Bloated Index

Japan’s overblown Topix, whose membership has nearly doubled since the 1990s to include more than half of the nation’s listed firms, has been cited among reasons for its long underperformance. Many of the components are obscure small caps with little-to-no liquidity and offer minimal or no English-language disclosure.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange has pitched Prime as a market for companies “which center their business on constructive dialogue with global investors,” with improved corporate governance among the stated goals.

“I don’t see anything drastically changing when the main market stock goes from 2,200 firms to 1,800,” said SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Chief Quants Analyst Keiichi Ito. “Changing the market classification will not change corporate behavior.”

Tokyo’s Promise of Generational Stock Revamp Draws Skeptics

One of the reasons so little has changed is what the TSE refers to as a “transitional” measure that allows companies that don’t meet Prime’s already loose listing standards to stay on by pledging to meet the criteria at some point in the future.

There will be 459 firms in the “Growth” section, which will replace the Mothers and Jasdaq markets, and 1,477 in the “Standard” section, according to an announcement in Tokyo on Tuesday. The Topix will remain, but the components will be tweaked in stages over several years.

Coasting

Being on the TSE First Section carries cachet in Japan and viewed as similar to being listed as a Fortune 500 company. That’s prompted some companies to strategize how to best position themselves.

Among those firms are e-commerce firm Market Enterprise Co., which has a market value of just over $32 million, and Cominix Co., a machinery maker that booked $2.5 million in profit last year, both of which will be listed on Prime.

The inclusion of relative minnows has prompted criticism that the revamp plans are too watered down to matter. The TSE has countered by saying that the initial reform was merely a “first step”. And SMBC Nikko’s Ito noted in a report last month that it will be harder for firms to “coast along” than before.

Threat of Demotion Spurs Japan Firms to Shake Up Stock Register

Still, investors will likely shrug off Tuesday’s announcement as a procedural instead of fundamental change.

Until authorities “stop paying lip service to the reforms, we are unfortunately just shuffling paper,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners.

(Updates with confirmation of number of firms from Japan Exchange)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore Tax Hike Bolsters Case for MAS to Tighten Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore’s expected boost in taxes this

  • Fed’s Hawkishness Catches On as Bond Yields Hit Multi-Year Peaks

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond yields worldwide held near pre-pandemic highs as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance prompts investors to brace for faster withdrawal of monetary stimulus from other central banks across the globe. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronStocks Come Off Day’s Lows as Dip Buyers Resurface: Markets WrapGoldman N

  • Powell Heads for Senate Vetting Punctuated by Inflation Urgency

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateJerome Powell is set to be grilled on th

  • Libya’s Oil Output Rebounds as Militias Reopen Biggest Field

    (Bloomberg) -- Libya’s oil production has recovered to 1 million barrels a day after militias ended a three-week blockade of several western fields, including the nation’s biggest, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff:

  • Dimon Sees Soft Landing for Inflation From Fed ‘If We’re Lucky’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve may be able to control inflation through interest-rate increases without jarring the economy too heavily.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds

  • App Store Developers Made About $60 Billion in 2021, Apple Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said that developers have generated more than $260 billion in revenue since the App Store launched in 2008, up about $60 billion from the figure it reported a year ago. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-

  • Wary Global Bond Markets Brace for the Supply Floodgates to Open

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of government bonds hitting the private sector is set to swell in 2022, adding pressure on yields to rise further as investors across most major markets absorb much larger helpings of debt.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets Wra

  • Explainer-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

    For more than a year, Amazon.com Inc and India's Future Group have been locked in a complex legal stand-off that has stalled Future's $3.4 billion sale of assets to the U.S. firm's rival Reliance Industries - with no end in sight. Here's what the dispute, seen as key to deciding who gets an upper hand in one of the world's fastest-growing retail markets, is all about. In 2019, Amazon and Future, number two player in India behind market leader Reliance, became business partners when the U.S. company invested $200 million in a gift voucher unit of the Indian group.

  • Asia Stocks, Futures Seek Direction; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. futures fluctuated Tuesday ahead of a key inflation print stateside that’s expected to strengthen the case for tighter monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Comb

  • London Metal Exchange Base Metals Trading Resumes After Outage

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most important base metals exchange resumed trading after a more-than five hour halt.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronA power outage at a third-party data ce

  • Flush With Cash, California Has Problems That Are No Quick Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- With cash rolling in from a projected $45.7 billion budget surplus, California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a spending plan designed to address a paradox of the most-populous U.S. state: It’s thriving financially, yet beset with systemic challenges that threaten its long-term growth.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Mo

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • California Governor Newsom Proposes Record $213 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled a $213 billion general fund budget for the next fiscal year, buttressed by a $45.7 billion surplus as the most populous U.S. state enjoys strong tax revenue in the lopsided recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers

  • Tilray posts narrower-than-expected loss as revenue rises

    Cannabis company manages to break even and beat Wall Street's target; revenue rose but fell short of expectations, but shares rise.

  • Tesla price target raised at Goldman Sachs

    Tesla (TSLA) stock slid for a fifth straight session as growth names are declining during Monday's session. The pressure on shares of the electric vehicle giant come despite a bullish note from Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney.

  • Zscaler Stock Is a Buy as Cloud Company Has Prospects for Rapid Growth

    FEATURE Zscaler was upgraded to Buy at UBS with the firm seeing strong growth prospects for the cloud company that is “poised to address evolving cyber challenges.” Customers remain upbeat on Zscaler’s spending and pipeline, UBS analyst Roger Boyd wrote in a note.

  • China's Shimao says it has no deal to sell Shanghai plaza, shares slump

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings fell 5% in early Asian trading on Tuesday after it denied a media report that it has entered into a preliminary agreement to sell a Shanghai plaza. Shimao said in a filing, however, it is in talks with some potential buyers and may consider disposing off some properties in order to reduce its indebtedness. Caixin reported over the weekend that Shimao had struck a preliminary deal with a state-owned company to sell its Shimao International Plaza Shanghai, for more than 10 billion yuan.

  • Pagaya Is Said to Add $150 Million to PIPE in SPAC Merger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a financial technology company that’s going public through a blank-check firm, is increasing the size of an equity placement by $150 million as part of the deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Sto

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi