Tokyo residents react after Japan slams borders shut over Omicron fears

The AV Club

The big question I’ve had all season is whether showrunner Chris Chibnall would be able to weave together all the compelling pieces of this Flux miniseries into a greater whole. And the rollicking, riveting penultimate episode “Chapter Five: Survivors Of The Flux” keeps that question up in the air as it delivers some satisfying shifts to the status quo but also focuses first and foremost on more set-up. In fact, “Survivors Of The Flux” reminded me of “The Halloween Apocalypse” in just how much i