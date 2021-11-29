Tokyo residents react after Japan slams borders shut over Omicron fears
Japan announced plans Monday to bar all new foreign travellers over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, joining a growing list of countries trying to erect virtual fortresses against the heavily mutated new strain. "I feel relieved now that Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida announced very strict border measures," says one businessman. Another resident says:"For sure it’s better not to allow people who might be infected to enter Japan, because the situation in Japan is pretty stable now." IMAGES AND VOXPOPSN°9TL37N