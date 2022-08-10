Tokyo Stories Looks Very Cool

Luke Plunkett
·2 min read

BitSummit, Japan’s leading indie games event, was held over the weekend in Kyoto, and among the games showcased was one called Tokyo Stories that has really got my attention.

Developed by Drecom, who are normally in the business of making phone games, it’s a moody adventure game set in Tokyo where, cryptically, “The city continues to tell her story, even after her disappearance”.

Read more

The game’s trailer looks fantastic, with an art style that builds its world in 3D then gives everything a gritty pixel art effect, before smothering it all in some incredibly moody lighting effects:


Tokyo Stories [1st Promotion]

Looks amazing, right? By now though you might also be wondering how the game actually plays, since that trailer was almost entirely made up of cinematic sequences. IGN Japan were at BitSummit, and after a hands-on demo with Tokyo Stories say that it’s built very much like a traditional PS1 game, with a fixed camera perspective that your 3D character walks around in, with most of your time spent simply wandering the city’s streets (you’re locked to a walking speed) exploring and learning about the world around you.

This might be a long shot for older heads here, but if anyone remembers the 2013 PS3 exclusive Rain, you might see some similarities here, and with good reason. Leading development on Tokyo Stories is Yuki Ikeda, who was also director on Rain, and having been working on various projects at Drecom this is his first all-new game in a decade.

Tokyo Stories is currently slated for PC and “consoles”, with a release date planned for sometime in 2023. If you want to see more on the game, its official Instagram account has some smaller clips, including one that shows how the game’s unique visual look is achieved:

Recommended Stories

  • UN chief urges nuke powers to abide by no-first-use pledge

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged countries with nuclear weapons to stick to their no-first-use commitment of their atomic arsenals, warning that the nuclear arms race has returned amid growing international tension. “This is the moment … to ask the nuclear-armed countries to commit to the principle of non-first-use and to commit to not use and not threaten the non-nuclear countries,” Guterres said at a news conference in Tokyo, two days after he visited Hiroshima to commemorate victims of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing. "What is clear is if nobody uses for the first time then there will be no nuclear war.”

  • Elden Ring Fans Rejoice As Dreaded Bloodhound Step Nerfed In Enormous Gameplay Update

    It’s been a while since Elden Ring saw any love, but patch 1.06 is here. There’s not much in the way of new additions, though notably the update means you can now do co-op or invasions in multiple places at once in addition to having larger invasion area. There’s also a new mysterious NPC who is supposed to help you advance Varre’s questline without wading into multiplayer at all, though in typical FromSoftware fashion there’s no word on where to find this useful fellow. Still, the update is an

  • How To Actually Play Netflix’s Surprisingly Terrific Games

    Yes, Netflix has some excellent games, but no one’s playing them. According to a recent report, less than 1 percent of people who subscribe to the streaming service actually avail themselves of its free games. That stat surely isn’t helped by the process you’ve gotta go through to play, which, while not totally byzantine, is more complicated than it needs to be.

  • Modders Have Turned 'GoldenEye 007' Into a Full 'The Spy Who Loved Me' Game

    While 1997's GoldenEye 007 is an iconic game in its own right, modders have now managed to turn the...

  • 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' Announces Open Beta Dates

    With its October release date soon approaching, Activision and Infinity Ward have finally announced...

  • Firaxis delays Marvel's Midnight Suns, maybe until 2023

    Take-Two Interactive has once again pushed back the release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

  • Take-Two Interactive CEO Shares 'GTA VI' Development Update

    Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has shared a brief update about the ongoing development of...

  • Score! Take a trip back to the ’80s with this mini-arcade Pac-Man game — it's almost 50% off

    Who needs Marty McFly? Get yourself back to the future with this rad console.

  • VisionsDao Exits Stealth Mode and Presents a Modular Stack for GameFi That Enables Sustainable Economies

    An up-and-coming GameFi infrastructure startup, VisionsDAO has been building for more than a year what could become a foundational primitive for game developers looking to implement sound crypto ec...

  • Overwatch's Paid Loot Boxes Are Finally Going Away

    Overwatch’s Loot Boxes may not have been the first in video game history, but they quickly became one of the most important, even if we were sick of them as early as June 2016, which was...one month after the game’s release.

  • A Pac-Man Live-Action Movie is in the Works from Bandai Namco

    A live-action film based on the classic arcade game Pac-Man is currently being developed by the...

  • Twitch founder Justin Kan: Web3 games don’t need to lure players with profit

    Top crypto VCs are constantly touting the potential of video games as one of the most compelling use cases for blockchain technology. Axie, the highest-profile play-to-earn video game, suffered one of the largest crypto heists to date this past March when North Korean hacker organization Lazarus Group drained ~$625 million from the game’s Ethereum-based Ronin sidechain. TechCrunch talked to Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch and more recently, Solana-based gaming NFT marketplace Fractal, to get his thoughts on what it will take for this subsector of web3 to live up to the hype.

  • Super Punch-Out!!'s Secret Two-Player Mode Has Been Found After 28 Years

    Super Punch-Out!!, the 1994 SNES game released as a sequel to the 1987 NES original, is a single-player game. You play as Little Mac, and fight your way through a succession of cartoonish boxing opponents, and every single battle is just you against the computer. Or it was, until now!

  • Find activities the whole family can enjoy with the best backyard games

    Looking for a way to have more fun as a family? Get everyone together and try some of the leading backyard games for 2022.

  • Nintendo to Showcase 30 Minutes of 'Splatoon 3' In Next Direct Livestream

    After announcing the game's release date back in April, there hasn't been much more information...

  • Netflix Is Seeing Less Than 1% of Subscribers Playing Its Games

    Back in 2021, Netflix took the dive to expand on its entertainment offerings by entering the gaming...

  • Tekken 8 announced at EVO 2022 – at least we think so

    The latest entry in the Tekken series has been announced. Kind of. A 3D model of Kazuya has been shown off, at least.

  • Roblox slides as bookings miss raise gaming slowdown worries

    (Reuters) -Roblox Corp missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, in yet another sign the gaming industry is facing a slowdown after a pandemic-fueled boom, sending shares of the gaming platform down around 19% in extended trading. Roblox's downbeat results come as firms ranging from console makers and chip makers to video game publishers warn of a slowdown in the gaming world as red hot inflation hammers discretionary spending, challenging the idea of a "recession proof" industry. The California-based Roblox, famous for its games "Jailbreak" and "MeepCity", posted net bookings of $639.9 million in the second quarter, compared with $665.5 million a year earlier.

  • Less than 1% of Netflix’s subscribers want to play its mobile games

    As Netflix struggles to keep consumers subscribed to its streaming service, its mobile games venture is looking like a flop. CNBC reported that according to app analytics company Apptopia, Netflix games have been downloaded 23.3 million times in total, and on average, there are 1.7 million daily users. This means that fewer than 1% of the streaming giant’s subscriber base — around 221 million subscribers — are interested in Netflix's games.