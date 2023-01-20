In a Tokyo supermarket, signs of struggle for Japanese business

Elaine Lies
·3 min read

By Elaine Lies

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese supermarket owner Hiromichi Akiba has built his bustling business through close ties with his neighbourhood - the reason, he says, he can't make the price hikes on his wares that would allow him to give his workers a pay rise.

Steep price increases on surging raw materials costs are squeezing Japan's workers, as years of deflation or minimal rises give way to 41-year-high inflation of 4%.

And, while major companies are offering raises amid government pressure, many of the small and midsize firms that employ the vast number of Japanese workers cannot keep up.

But the situation is especially hard for retail businesses like Akiba's because the cost rises are so widespread that virtually nothing is untouched, preventing pay rises.

"The fact is that we are barely making a profit," said the genial 54-year-old, who prides himself on the close ties he's built with the customers in his western Tokyo neighbourhood over the past three decades.

"If we were able to pass our costs on by raising prices, we couldn't look our customers in the eyes."

To a casual observer, Akiba's business, which he began 31 years ago with a single supermarket and has since expanded into several, is doing well.

On a recent weekday afternoon it bustled with customers ranging from young mothers pushing prams to older women using canes. Workers shouted "Come in, come in!" while others rushed around with cartons of sweet potatoes and cabbages.

But costs have risen for everything, from shipping to packaging to electricity, while the weak yen jacked up prices for imported meats, fruits and vegetables. Even domestic items grew pricier, since feed and fertiliser are often imported.

Then there is the general inflationary chill.

"We supermarkets are the leading edge of life," Akiba said. "If the economy is tough everybody cuts back on spending. They're defending their lifestyle by buying cheaply."

He would love to raise wages for the 40 workers in his flagship store the way larger places can. The operator of clothing giant Uniqlo plans raises of up to 40%, and more than half of big firms in a Reuters survey plan wage hikes.

"I think all those places must have much cheaper costs. That gave them enough leeway that they could pass that on to their workers," he said.

Employee Taro Yamada, a 19-year-old university student, said a rise in his 1,200 yen ($9.28) hourly pay would be welcome, enabling him to eat a more balanced and healthy diet.

"But I guess there's no help for the situation, since I'm a part-timer," he added.

Yoko Yamada, a 52-year-old composer with a shopping basket on her arm, said she now buys things like meat in bulk and freezes it to save money. No raise is in sight for her partner, the main breadwinner.

"The government needs to enact policies to keep things in balance," she said. "Otherwise, poverty will really increase in Japan."

($1 = 129.3100 yen)

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Chip Czar Backs US Push to Contain Chinese ‘Hegemony’

    (Bloomberg) -- An influential Japanese politician has thrown his weight behind Washington’s widening campaign to contain China’s chip ambitions, warning that Beijing is part of a group of nations seeking global hegemony and must be curbed.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing

  • China to Speed Up Construction of Coal Power Plants This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- China is planning to accelerate construction of coal- and natural gas-fired power plants this year, even as massive investment in renewables means clean power will dominate generation capacity.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Holmes Should Be i

  • Tech Billionaire’s Loan to Keep Singapore Solar Dream Alive

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes’s Grok Ventures will provide a A$65 million ($45 million) loan to keep collapsed renewable energy startup Sun Cable operational while administrators seek a buyer.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Holmes Should Be

  • Chicago Mayoral Candidates Slam Lightfoot on Her Safety Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot faced a wave criticism on the city’s security record during the first televised mayoral debate on Thursday as candidates jockeyed to replace her at the top of the third-largest city in the US. Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing t

  • Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy as Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Holdco LLC filed for bankruptcy, the latest firm to collapse in the aftermath of the FTX exchange’s swift downfall and last year’s rout in digital assets. Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Holmes Should Be in

  • Meituan Left Out of China Tech Rally as Competition Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks have powered ahead into the new year, but one internet giant has been notably left out with a staggering ten-day loss.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Holmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysShares of

  • EY says it hasn't seen 'a rash of talent that's all of a sudden available' despite huge tech layoffs

    EY is looking to hire around 220,000 people in the 12 months to July 2023, the firm's global vice chair for talent told Bloomberg back in November.

  • ‘To Leslie’ Is a Surprising Sudden Oscar Contender That Deserves All the Praise

    SXSWOver the last week, you may have seen some of your favorite celebrities plugging a movie you’ve never even heard of with the fervent passion they usually reserve for holiday cards or caffeinated beverages. Stars with huge industry cachet like Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sarah Paulson have flocked to social media to buoy To Leslie, a shoestring-budget 2022 film that they believe should be up for consideration among Academy voters ahead of next week’s Oscar nominations. And more than just

  • A second genocide of Armenians is happening. Will the US government put an end to it?

    Fresno, California Armenian American calls on his nation to broker new peace. | Commentary

  • US Poised for Dutch, Japanese Help on China Chip Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands and Japan, home to key suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, are close to joining a Biden administration-led effort to restrict exports of the technology to China and hobble its push into the chips industry.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided a

  • China's going to have to figure out how to care for 400 million elderly people by 2040 — more people than the entire population of the US

    "China became an aging society in 1999. It will become an aged society by 2026, and a super-aged society by 2047," one policy expert said.

  • Tesla: Piper Sandler advises investors to continue buying the EV stock

    Piper Sandler analysts are advising Tesla investors to continue "proactively buying" the EV stock.

  • Family of First Grader Accused in Teacher Shooting Speaks Out

    A letter written on behalf of the family of a 6-year-old accused of shooting and seriously injuring his teacher has been released to the public, via 10 On Your Side News. The letter stated the student suffers from an acute disability and was usually accompanied by a parent in class.

  • Germany could send Leopard II tanks to Ukraine without US going first, says defence minister

    Germany's defence minister has raised hopes that Berlin will send tanks to Ukraine, saying the decision does not rest on America going first.

  • Ark's Wood remains bullish on Tesla, says oil stock rally 'defying logic'

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest suggested the rally in energy stocks will soon end and reiterated her bullish view on electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc in a webinar on Thursday. Wood, whose $6.8 billion ARK Innovation Fund is up 15% for the year to date, was badly bruised last year by the Federal Reserve's aggressive pace of interest rate hikes that weighed heavily on the sort of technology stocks she focuses on. Yet the rally energy stocks over the last six months despite the roughly 30% decline in the price of oil suggests that the market is now over-valuing value stocks, she said.

  • Genius Group stock rallies more than 200% after it appoints former F.B.I. director to investigate alleged naked short selling

    Singapore-based Genius Group, which aims to educate entrepreneurs, went public in 2002. Then things got weird.

  • I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.

    Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.

  • Twitter auctioned off a $16,000 piece of kitchen equipment known as the 'Lamborghini of meat slicers' from its San Francisco office

    The meat slicer, which sells for $16,000 at retail price, was originally listed at $7,500 at the start of the auction.

  • Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud

    Airbus has carried out design changes to A350 passenger jets amid a $2 billion dispute with Qatar Airways over surface damage, which spilled over to a debate on security on Thursday. At the heart of the case is a sandwich of copper foil between the carbon fuselage and outer paint on A350 jets, designed to allow lightning strikes to wash away safely. Reuters first reported in November 2021 that Airbus was studying a new type known as perforated copper foil (PCF), initially because it was lighter than the current expanded copper foil (ECF), but also because it would ease cracking.

  • Costco Facing Lawsuit Over 'Fishy' Advertising Practices

    The membership-based warehouse club has dominated the American Customer Satisfaction Index's annual retail survey. The retail giant has topped the survey for six straight years scoring an 81 on a scale that goes to 100, leading its top rival Target and Walmart's Sam's Club, which both scored a 78 while Walmart landed at the bottom of the survey with a 71. Keeping customers happy is essentially Costco's business.