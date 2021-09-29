Tokyo superstar Suni Lee pulled off a flip while wearing high heels for her latest Dancing with the Stars routine
Suni Lee shocked the world by winning the gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Following her breakout performances at the games, the superstar gymnast - now a freshman at Auburn University - took her talents onto the hit television show "Dancing with the Stars."
In her latest routine, the 18-year-old, aided by dance partner Sasha Farber, pulled off an incredible flip while wearing high heels.
The duo earned a 28 out of 40 for their Cha Cha to "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, and judge Derek Hough excitedly asked, "Can we just talk about that flip, by the way?"
Check out Lee and Farber's entire routine - including the flip around the 25-second mark - below:
Read the original article on Insider