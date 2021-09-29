Tokyo superstar Suni Lee pulled off a flip while wearing high heels for her latest Dancing with the Stars routine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meredith Cash
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Suni Lee.
Suni Lee. Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

  • Suni Lee shocked the world by winning the gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

  • Following her breakout performances at the games, the superstar gymnast - now a freshman at Auburn University - took her talents onto the hit television show "Dancing with the Stars."

  • In her latest routine, the 18-year-old, aided by dance partner Sasha Farber, pulled off an incredible flip while wearing high heels.

  • The duo earned a 28 out of 40 for their Cha Cha to "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, and judge Derek Hough excitedly asked, "Can we just talk about that flip, by the way?"

  • Check out Lee and Farber's entire routine - including the flip around the 25-second mark - below:

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories