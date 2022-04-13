Tokyo’s Yen Traders Zero in on Further Losses to 130 per Dollar

(Bloomberg) -- Consensus is building among Tokyo market watchers that the yen can extend losses past its 20-year low to 130 per dollar in coming months, before it steadies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency slumped to its weakest since 2002 on Wednesday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated his determination for monetary easing in stark contrast with peers in the Federal Reserve. Investors are betting a further divergence in U.S. and Japanese interest rates is inevitable and will outweigh efforts from government officials to pare back the currency’s slide.

“There is no reason to buy the yen with Japan suffering a trade deficit and being the furthest away among major countries to exit from monetary easing,” said Daisaku Ueno, chief currency strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. in Tokyo. “The yen can reach 130 this year.”

Japan’s currency has been in freefall this year as the dovish BOJ keeps local yields anchored to the floor while their Treasury equivalents surge on expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes. The yen has also suffered from Japan’s position as a commodity importer and is the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency against the dollar with a decline of over 8%.

The yen at 130 per dollar is a good round number Japanese players typically like, even if there are no major technical barriers to the 2002 high of just over 135. But the pace of the currency’s decline is expected to slow -- it has weakened by 10 yen in just over a month -- as U.S. traders pare back their most aggressive bets on Fed rate hikes.

“The round number of 130 is in sight before year-end as the pair’s uptrend remains intact but the pace will moderate from here as markets are running out of energy,” said Koji Fukaya, president at Office Fukaya Consulting in Tokyo. The pair will peak next year as investors start to see the end of U.S. rate hikes and their potential negative impact on the economy, he added.

Story continues

Policy Contrast

While a weaker yen has long been considered beneficial for Japan’s export-heavy economy, its recent plunge has worsened the impact of surging commodity prices on businesses and consumers much harder than before.

That has increased trader focus on comments from Japanese policy makers, who have become much more vocal about the currency’s moves and its potential to cause harm to the economy.

A Trader’s Guide to Japanese Policy Makers’ Language on the Yen

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government will watch future currency moves with “vigilance,” and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the it would communicate closely with authorities in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Yield Pressure

Should benchmark Treasury yields climb to 3%, pushing the gap over Japanese equivalents to 2.75%, the dollar-yen could rise to the mid-128 levels, according to Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan markets research at JPMorgan Chase & Co. But the yen’s real effective exchange rate is at a 50-year low, suggesting a push past 130 would be less likely, he said.

“It’s looking increasingly difficult for dollar/yen to rise beyond 130 as valuations show the dollar is extremely expensive,” Sasaki said. “Something disastrous such as a spiral of Japan’s trade deficit and yen declines or capital flight from Japanese households are needed for that to happen.”

Wild Development

Still, there are others who think the yen’s woes have barely started. Fivestar Asset Management Co. analyst Tatsuhiro Iwashige said dollar-yen at 130 is just a passing point and the pair could reach 150 by the end of March next year.

“There is sufficient potential for such a wild development to take place,” Iwashige said. “Japan-U.S. yield divergence can only widen. The impact from an entirely opposite policy direction is quite powerful.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.