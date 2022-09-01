Told his account is overdrawn, Bellingham man allegedly pulls knife and demands $200

A Bellingham man is suspected of threatening a credit union teller with a knife after demanding $200 Monday afternoon.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Daniel Allen Rydberg, 37, into Whatcom County Jail Monday, Aug. 29, on suspicion of exhibiting a weapon, harassment and attempted first-degree robbery.

Officers were called to the credit union in the 600 block of Holly Street at 4:11 p.m., according to the department’s incident log, for the report of an attempted rivalry.

Police spoke to the teller, who reported that Rydberg had arrived at the credit union branch and was told by the teller that his account was overdrawn by more than $300, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

Rydberg responded by demanding $200 and pulling out a butterfly knife, documents state. Rydberg reportedly told the teller that the knife was to ensure he got his money.

Rydberg placed the knife on the counter and threatened to stab the teller, according to documents.

A security officer came into the lobby during the incident and reported seeing that Rydberg had a knife displayed and that he said he would stab someone if he didn’t get his money, documents state.

While police were placing Rydberg under arrest, officers located a butterfly knife in his pants pocket, according to documents.