He told cops his wife died by suicide. Now Georgia man faces murder charge, police say

A middle Georgia man is charged with his wife’s murder after initially telling deputies that she died by suicide, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.

Troy Newton Scarborough faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges after investigators determined he shot and killed his wife at their home on Holloman Road in the town of Gray in March, according to a news release.

Deputies were called to the home March 27 on a report of a suicide. Inside they found the victim, identified as Shyanne Schroeder, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. No other injuries were reported.

During the investigation, Sheriff Butch Reece said “responding deputies got the feeling that something wasn’t right about this case” and dug deeper into the suicide claim. Scarborough was already in jail on a separate charge when investigators decided he had caused the death of his wife.

“Thankfully they trusted their instincts,” Reece said in a statement.

Authorities have released few other details about the incident.

Scarborough remained in jail as of April 29 and was being held without bond, deputies said.

Gray is about 15 miles northeast of Macon.

