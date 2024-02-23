He told Elk Grove police he was robbed. Officers arrest 3, finding it was a gun sale gone awry

Elk Grove police say a man who told officers he was robbed misrepresented his claims and was arrested, accused of trying to sell an illegal firearm to a pair who was also arrested

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers were called about 2 p.m. Sunday to a report by Brandyn Scott Bishop, 25, in which he said he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects, the agency said on social media Thursday.

Investigators tracked down the suspects, 32-year-old Kari Felicia Mulkey and 29-year-old Anthony Mason, and began interviewing them. While asking questions, officers could tell “some information was missing,” police said.

“As it turns out, a robbery had not occurred,” police wrote.

The two alleged robbers accused Bishop, the initial caller, of attempting to sell an unregistered firearm to them, police said. Officers said Mulkay and Mason then took the gun and fled.

Police noted all three suspects are felons and are prohibited from having a firearm.

The three are each being held on $50,000 bail after pleading not guilty at their arraignments Wednesday, according to jail logs and online court records.

Mulkey faces a felony charge of possessing a firearm by a felon and possessing narcotics, a misdemeanor. Police said they found a gun and 15 grams of methamphetamine in a bag she carried.

Mason faces one charge of possessing a firearm and false impersonation, both felony charges.

Bishop faces a felony charge of possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency.