'They told me that I was going to die': The US says El Salvador is safe for migrants, but transgender women living there fear for their lives

The Trump administration recently struck a deal with El Salvador, designating it a "safe third country" that can take in migrants the United States doesn't want.

But El Salvador is among the most violent countries in the world, and it's particularly unsafe for transgender people.

Yolanda Ramîrez is seeking asylum in the US after she was beaten and several of her friends killed for being transgender.

She has been waiting nearly two years for her asylum request to be processed so that she can receive refuge.

EL SALVADOR — Yolanda Ramîrez lives near the southern coast of El Salvador in the small city of San Luis Talpa, where she says she is the only trans woman left.

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha 13 (MS-13) have attempted to kill her for being transgender, and so she is trying to escape death by asking for asylum in the United States. She is convinced that there is no life left for her in El Salvador.

Yolanda (whose name has been changed to protect her identity) is one of 46,800 Salvadorans who applied for asylum in another country in 2018, according to the United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR). According to a report from the International Crisis Group, 94% of El Salvador's municipalities have gang activity. Gang violence, easy access to guns, and corruption have made El Salvador the murder capital of the world.

Despite that, on September 20th, the Salvadoran government signed an agreement with the Trump administration designating it a "safe third country," a term used by experts to describe countries that are willing to receive the asylum requests the United States does not want. In keeping with this decision, El Salvador's traveling warnings were downgraded this week from a level three (reconsider traveling) to a level two (exercise increased caution) warning.

The Salvadoran government has also stepped up its border patrol in order to prevent movement across its border. People cannot get in or out.

The transgender population's situation is especially precarious because transgender people are targeted by both gangs and police. The culture of machismo is ingrained in Salvadoran culture, and being gay is often reason enough to be killed.

El Salvadoran gang MS-13 targeted Yolanda because she is transgender

Yolanda was born and raised in San Luis Talpa, a municipality controlled by the MS-13 and Barrio 18, the two most numerous gangs in El Salvador.

Yolanda says this past year MS-13 attempted to kill her. "I was with my friend, who was also a trans girl. It was night, and the gang members arrived, took us to a corner, and undressed us. They told me they were going to burn my hair with a lighter. In the end, they stole our things and left us naked on the street," she said.

Many of the other trans women have left the area following run-ins with the gang. Locals referred to the mass exodus of trans women as "el éxodo de las mujeres vestidas" which translates to "the exodus of the dressed women."

Yolanda's transition began after her father's death. In February 2016, she went out for the first time in women's clothes. That same day, her best friend, a transgender woman named Yasuri Orellana, was killed.

"That day we had a dance to celebrate Valentine's Day," Yolanda told Insider. "I didn't want to go to that party, but my friend Elizabeth — also a trans woman — convinced me. I remember telling her we would go and we promised not to get drunk that night."

She and Elizabeth waited for Yasuri near the San Luis Talpa town hall, but Yasuri never arrived.

"Yasuri was killed near the police station and nobody helped her," Yolanda said. "We believe the police didn't help her because she was a transgender woman. They didn't want us there either."

"It was as if the earth had swallowed them"