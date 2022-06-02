He was told he had only months to live. A decade later, he's holding a cancer fundraiser.

Eric Gilcris got the worst possible news: An aggressive form of brain cancer was likely to kill him, probably within six to 12 months.

One four-word phrase from his neurosurgeon gave Gilcris the hope he needed: “You fight like hell.”

More than a decade later, Gilcris is still fighting.

The South Burlington man and his wife, Anna Gilcris, founded an organization called Cancer Canknot that raises money to fund cancer research and support cancer patients. The couple presents its sixth Cancer Canknot Golf Classic fundraiser Saturday, June 4, at the Williston Country Club.

The event that features 25 teams, a dinner and a silent auction has raised $70,000 over the years. Eric Gilcris said the money goes to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Eric Gilcris of South Burlington, founder of Cancer Canknot

“Cancer is that dirty word. We want to make sure that everybody has some hope,” Eric Gilcris said. “The more you see stories like this, I think, the more hope you have.”

Diagnosis of glioblastoma

Hope was in short supply for Eric and Anna Gilcris in December 2011.

Eric was suffering from “really, really bad headaches,” he said. “I never had migraines before, so that’s what I thought it was.”

He went through tests for migraines or an aneurysm. Anna Gilcris said a radiologist came out and said, “You’re not going home — we found something.”

That something was a baseball-sized tumor in Eric’s frontal lobe. Doctors kept him in intensive care for a few days before sending him home, while they discussed whether he needed surgery or another form of treatment.

Back home, Eric had a seizure and fell down a flight of stairs. He was rushed back to the hospital and told he needed surgery immediately. He was down to eight breaths a minute, 30 heart beats a minute.

Following a six-hour surgery, the family learned from Eric’s oncologist Dec. 20, 2011 that Eric had a grade 4 tumor. His condition, glioblastoma, typically carries a prognosis of six to 12 months to live, 18 months at best. Unlike a tumor that’s a solid mass, Eric had cancerous “fingers” entwined in his brain. The mass couldn’t be removed, so Eric was put on oral chemotherapy.

That’s when his neurosurgeon told him to fight like hell.

“It just sort of gave us that mindset,” Anna Gilcris said.

Writing a book, founding Cancer Canknot

The first couple of years were hard. Eric had occasional seizures. His right arm would tingle, and he would sometimes have trouble finding the words he wanted to say.

“He’s essentially living with a traumatic brain injury at this point,” Anna Gilcris said of her husband, who has ongoing memory issues. “He is thriving, doing great, especially 10 years out.” Eric Gilcris attributes being one of the less-than-1 percent who survive glioblastoma long-term to being younger (29 at the time of his diagnosis) and in better physical condition than many patients, as well as the care he received at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Two years in, Eric had outlived the prognosis and was starting to feel better. That’s when the couple decided it was time to offer some inspiration.

“We’ve always been the people that want to help other people,” Eric Gilcris said.

They wrote a children’s book, “Bear Hugging and Cancer Crushing,” inspired by conversations they had with their son, Bryce, who was 3 at the time of Eric’s diagnosis. Eric said the book asks questions such as “Why is Dad so tired? Can we still play baseball or can we still build a treehouse?” In the end, the book says Dad just needs more bear hugs to help him do the things he wants to do.

The couple also founded Cancer Canknot. The name speaks to the things cancer cannot do, including that it cannot break your support system. That support system puts the knot in Cancer Canknot, as the illness can bring people closer together even while causing so much disruption.

“He’s just always been able to be that guy that’s just glass-half-full,” Anna Gilcris said of her husband, a sports nut who works as an accountant. “It doesn’t mean that you always have to be positive, but there is a sense of optimism that is helpful.”

Disney vacations and lacrosse games

The couple prefaces any talks they give on the topic by emphasizing “This is our story.” They know not every cancer story ends with the uplifting tone theirs has so far.

But they also want to emphasize that staying positive while fighting cancer provides a powerful tool. “It encourages you and helps you embrace the experience,” according to Eric Gilcris. Cancer is awful, he said, but if you’re down all the time it makes everything worse.

Part of their optimism involves a carpe-diem mentality with their family, which since Eric’s diagnosis has grown to include their daughter, Erica, who’s 8. Don’t defer that Disney vacation, the family decided, take it now. Leave a bad day of work at work and enjoy your son’s lacrosse game.

The Gilcris family, from left to right: Eric, Erica, Bryce and Anna. Eric and Anna Gilcris are the founders of Cancer Canknot.

“It’s given us the perspective of taking advantage of time,” Anna Gilcris said. “We have these amazing memories with our kids, too. It’s what they remember, that their parents were there with them.”

It's not that they fear Eric won’t be around for those activities — tests every six months have shown no signs of regrowth of cancer — they’re just making sure not to wait until they’re 65 and retired to enjoy their lives.

“Cancer,” Eric Gilcris said, “has given us far more than it’s taken away.”

