They told her she could register to vote. Why should she be in prison for their error?

Pamela Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote. After intense public outcry and the revelation of new evidence, the judge has ordered a new trial.

The whole situation stemmed from a government official's error, but Moses was the one held accountable. Meanwhile, law enforcement officers routinely harm and kill innocent people without consequence. This dichotomy illustrates some of the deepest failures of our legal system, which protects officials and punishes citizens – particularly Black citizens, like Moses.

Moses, a Black Lives Matter activist and recent mayoral hopeful in Memphis, had completed a prison sentence for a 2015 felony conviction when she sought information in 2019 on her voting eligibility. Under Tennessee law, those convicted of a felony lose their right to vote, but they can have their voting rights restored. They just need a government agent to complete a form.

Changing the narrative

A judge told Moses she was still on probation, but an official with her probation office told her the opposite and signed her restoration form, which Moses then submitted as part of her voter registration. But the probation office later informed election officials Moses was ineligible to register to vote.

Corrections officials investigated the error right away and determined the probation officer made a mistake, but that evidence wasn't introduced at trial. To the contrary, prosecutors crafted a narrative, which the judge initially adopted, that Moses somehow “tricked” the probation officer into signing her form.

Moses was prosecuted, convicted and severely sentenced simply for relying on the probation office, whose job it was to certify eligibility for rights restoration. In other cases, too, prosecutors have zealously pursued prison sentences against mistaken voters, even though voting fraud is exceedingly rare and fraudulent votes can be nullified when discovered.

Moses’ prosecution and sentence rightfully garnered widespread criticism for its unjustness and its stark contrast to the relative leniency given to white voters who have pleaded guilty to ballot signature forgery.

While Moses was released from prison and began awaiting her new trial, the prosecutor sought to distance herself from the apparent injustice. In a statement, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said Moses' conviction was overturned because "the Tennessee Department of Correction failed to turn over a necessary document."

"When reporters or political opportunists use the word 'state' they need to be crystal clear that the error was made by the TDOC and not any attorney or officer in the office of the Shelby County District Attorney," Weirich added.

Regardless, it was the choice of the prosecutor – acting as the state – to blame Moses for the probation officer’s error regarding the registration form, to cast this mistake as a fraudulent act and to aggressively prosecute Moses for that mistake.

Unequal standards of culpability

The injustice Moses suffered must also be considered alongside the unequal standards of culpability to which our laws hold regular citizens versus law enforcement – and it draws into sharp focus the ways our legal system actively disincentivizes political participation while shielding law enforcement from accountability.

Violence at the hands of law enforcement is an all-too-common occurrence that has been decried for decades by overpoliced Black and brown communities. The legal system’s response has been to manufacture allowances to let police officers escape accountability.

Under the judge-created doctrine of qualified immunity, police officers may be sued for violating the Constitution only if prior federal appellate court decisions “clearly established” that they were acting illegally. Getting past a qualified immunity defense requires a showing that the unreasonableness of an officer’s actions was “beyond debate.”

Often, the Supreme Court requires the plaintiff in such cases to identify a case that put the officer on notice that “his specific conduct was unlawful,” even though police encounters are rarely identical.

Overcoming qualified immunity is required to recover money damages for officer misconduct, and because of state and local indemnification laws, officers almost never actually pay such damages.

Convicting an officer of a criminal offense for violating constitutional rights is an even higher standard, requiring proof that the officer acted with the “specific intent” to deprive a person of a federal right “made definite” by law.

Protesters reflect in Pamela Moses' sunglasses while she leads chants with a bull horn in 2017.

While no one was harmed when Moses registered to vote based on an official’s mistake, the legal system offered her no mercy. In contrast, some of the egregious situations where qualified immunity excused officers’ conduct include releasing a police dog on an unarmed, surrendering man, using a stun gun on an unarmed pregnant woman, and shooting an unarmed child.

Even though officers receive training and are tasked with promoting safety, they are held to relatively low expectations in high-stakes situations. Perversely, the legal system punishes those who seek to exercise their rights, while rendering helpless those who have their rights violated – in either circumstance, communities of color bear the burden.

The Supreme Court has said that qualified immunity is necessary to protect officials and allow them to exercise their authority vigorously. But there is no justification for a system in which misconduct by those charged with enforcing and upholding the law is treated as a mistake while regular citizens have their actual mistakes treated as crimes.

Kevin Jason and Georgina Yeomans, assistant counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., are members of LDF's qualified immunity working group.

Georgina Yeomans and Kevin Jason serve as assistant counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., where they litigate racial justice cases and are members of LDF's qualified immunity working group.

This column is part of a series by the USA TODAY Opinion team examining the issue of qualified immunity. The project is made possible in part by a grant from Stand Together. Stand Together does not provide editorial input.

