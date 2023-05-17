He told jurors how XXXTentacion was robbed and gunned down. What happens next?

Robert Allen, the fourth man involved in gunning down rapper XXXTentacion, will be behind bars for about two years after taking a deal that reduced his sentence in exchange for sitting at the witness stand.

Allen, who pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and armed robbery, turned on his co-defendents Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome during their month-long trial. In March, the jury sealed the fates of the trio after eight days of deliberation: guilty of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Dedrick WilliamsTrayvon Newsome, left, and Michael Boatwright were found guilty of first-degree murder of emerging rapper XXXTentacion at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, March 20, 2023. XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was killed during a robbery outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach in 2018. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boatwright, Williams and Newsome were each handed down two life sentences by Judge Michael Usan last week.

Broward Circuit Judge Michael A. Usan on Wednesday sentenced Allen to seven years in in state prison — shaving off five of the years he already served during the length of the trial — followed by 20 years of probation.

“No sentencing is easy, and this one is hard,” Usan said. “I genuinely believe you are sorry for what you have done and not sorry for yourself.”

Before the sentencing two Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives and a Multi-Agency Gang Task Force member testified that Allen’s life would be in danger for providing information against known-gang members.

“There is so much violence in the prison system that it doesn’t matter how hard they protect you if they want to get to you they will get to you,” said Danny Polo, a gang unit member.

A key witness tells all

In four days of testimony, Allen, 27, detailed the events of June 18, 2018 — and how they led to the robbery and murder of XXXTentacion.

Though a key witness, Allen was on the hot seat as defense attorneys poked holes in the state’s case. They stood in front of jurors and tried to cast doubt on the reliability of his testimony.

The main evidence against Newsome, attorney George Reres said, was Allen’s testimony. Reres claimed that Allen “changed his testimony to fit what the state wanted him to say” to reduce his time behind bars.

Suspected shooting accomplice Trayvon Newsome inhales deeply as he stands for the jury to enter the courtroom for closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Newsome’s attorney George Edward Reres, stands at left. Emerging rapper XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was killed during a robbery outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach in 2018 allegedly by defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

“All the physical evidence points against what Robert Allen said about Trayvon Newsome,” Reres said. The state “had nothing against Trayvon Newsome without it.”

Attorney Mauricio Padilla, who represented Williams, combed through the state’s list of witnesses and ranted about Allen, whom he painted as a career criminal with a lot to gain from lying.

Attorney Mauricio Padilla stands with his client, suspected shooting accomplice Dedrick Williams, as he speaks in court about an allegation that at least one juror saw Williams brought into court via the front entrance in shackles. This before the start of day two of closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Emerging rapper XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was killed during a robbery outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach in 2018 allegedly by defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

“They’re asking you to convict somebody based on that guy’s testimony,” he said. “How many times did Robert Allen [say] ‘Oh, yeah. I lied’?”

Boatwright’s attorney, Joseph Kimok, pointed to how Allen was turned down a deal with police in 2018 and told investigators he felt they were pressuring him to say things he didn’t know. Then last year, Kimok said, prosecutors went to strike a deal with Allen.

Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright’s attorney, Joseph Kimok, speaks about DNA swabs taken from the victim that do not contain his client’s DNA. This during his closing argument in the XXXTentacion murder trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Emerging rapper XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was killed during a robbery outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach in 2018 allegedly by defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

“He gets two things out of his testimony,” Kimok said. “He gets a chance to go home and he gets to protect the real [perpetrators].”

In the state’s closing statement, prosecutor Pascale Achille shied away from mentioning Allen, instead opting to focus on surveillance videos, phone records and the flashy social media posts linking the defendants to the crime.

During her closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial, Assistant State Attorney Pascale Achille shows videos of the defendants with large sums of money recorded shortly after the murder. This at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Emerging rapper XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was killed during a robbery outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach in 2018 allegedly by defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

However, Achille fired back at the defense’s claim that Allen was an unreliable witness.

“Plans that are hatched in hell do not have angels for witnesses,” she said.

The murder of an emerging rapper





XXXTentacion, whose name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot to death on June 18, 2018, as he was leaving the RIVA Motorsports dealership in Deerfield Beach. A dark-colored SUV blocked his BMW, police say, and two gunmen hopped out — robbing the rapper and firing a spray of bullets.

After the murder, police identified the two gunmen as Boatwright, 27, and Newsome, 24. They identified Williams, 27, as the getaway driver.

The suspects charged with the robbery and murder of rapper XXXTentacion (clockwise from top left): Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, Robert Allen and Trayvon Newsome. BROWARD SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The focus of the robbery, police say, was a Louis Vuitton bag with $50,000 inside. The rapper had withdrawn the sum from his account at a Bank of America branch in stacks of hundred-dollar bills.

XXXTentacion, who died at 20, came into the public eye in 2017 with his single “Look At Me!,” which was posted to the music website SoundCloud.