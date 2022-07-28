He told Netflix he’d been double-charged. They told him to report it to local police

Editor’s note: This blotter is compiled from recent Gig Harbor police reports.

Puffy outfit leads to suspicion

On July 22 two officers responded to do a security check at Kohl’s, located at 4929 Point Fosdick Dr.

The Kohl’s employee who called for the security check told officers unless the suspect stole merchandise she did not want him trespassed.

The officer at the front of the store observed a male walking toward the exit wearing a red baseball hat, zipped up yellow coat and tan pants. In the report the officer said he could see the clothing the suspect was wearing was very puffy as if he was wearing extra layers. He believed the suspect was attempting to steal merchandise by wearing it under his clothes.

The suspect avoided all the checkouts. Before the suspect could walk out the door without paying, the officer told him that he looked a bit puffy and asked him if he would unzip his jacket. The suspect asked why and told the officer he was just wearing an extra jacket.

That was a bit odd, the officer told him, given that it was summer and approximately 78 degrees out. The suspect also told the officer his legs were swollen. That’s when the officer told the suspect he didn’t believe him and Kohl’s employee’s recognized him from previous shoplifts.

The officer walked the suspect outside, detained him for shoplifting, and instructed him to remove all the clothing he had stolen from the store — which the suspect did without issue, according to the police report.

The report stated the suspect was wearing 14 different pieces of merchandise, including a pair of shoes, that totaled almost $600.

The officer advised the suspect he may be charged with theft and issued him a trespass warning.

The suspect left the area after officers released him.

Netflix user reports fraud

On July 22, a Gig Harbor police officer was dispatched to call someone regarding fraud that had to do with his Netflix account.

According to reports, while the complainant was looking over his financial documents recently, he noticed two charges for the Netflix streaming service on his bank statement.

He decided to check financial documents for other months and noticed that he was charged twice a month by Netflix for two years. He contacted Netflix customer service and they told him another account was also registered to him. He denied setting up two accounts for Netflix

He told officers customer service did not provide him much information on the second monthly charge to his credit card and said he needed to contact his local police department’s cyber security division and report the incident.

The report said the complainant canceled the second account service July 22.

Officers told him due to the lack of information from Netflix, officers could document the incident for informal purposes only for now.

Police search for stolen boat with Apple tracker

Officers responded to a boat theft from the Gig Harbor Marina July 24.

When officers arrived the owner of the boat told them it had been moored at the B-dock of the Gig Harbor Marina.

The last time the owner was with his boat was July 12, according to the report. He has an Apple AirTag on the boat to track it and occasionally checks its location. Out of curiosity the owner checked the afternoon of July 24 and saw it was in the area of Forest Beach Drive Northwest.

The owner said he didn’t know anyone around there and that no one had permission to have the boat, which is a 20-foot Grady-White offshore vessel with a hardtop.

Officers checked the area where the tracker said it was last at, but did not find it. Then the owner updated officers with the tracker’s latest location, which showed the boat potentially in Horsehead Bay.

Officers were unable to locate the vessel on the bay or in the surrounding area and advised the owner to keep law enforcement updated with the location of the boat.