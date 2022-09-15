He told police his pregnant wife was a murderous voodoo priestess. Insanity trial begins.

NEW LONDON — Shortly before 11 a.m. on June 2, 2016, Norwich police and firefighters were morbidly occupied.

Right around when firefighters were pulling the body of 37-year-old Margarette Mady from her smoldering second-floor apartment on Franklin Street, her husband, Patrick Antoine, walked into the lobby of the Norwich Police Department and confessed to killing her and setting their apartment ablaze.

On Wednesday, Antoine, 46, sat inside New London Superior Court for the start of his trial on charges of murder, first-degree arson and assault on a pregnant woman resulting in termination of pregnancy.

Antoine’s public defender, Robert Kappes, is pursuing a not guilty by reason or mental disease or defect – commonly referred to as an insanity defense – for his client who told police he believed Mady was a “voodoo priestess” intent on sacrificing him before her child was born.

State’s Attorney Paul Narducci elicited direct testimony from several fire and police officials, including Christopher Paige, a Norwich city firefighter – now a lieutenant – who responded to a report of a structure fire at 283-285 Franklin St. more than five years ago.

After making his way through waist-high “stagnant” smoke, Paige testified he and others removed Mady’s unresponsive body from behind a locked bedroom inside the multi-family residence. He noted a nearby mattress was on fire and pumping thick smoke into the surroundings.

Mady was later declared dead at the fire scene.

As firefighters fought to extinguish the fire, Norwich police Sgt. Jonathan Ley, now with the Putnam Police Department, was called into the Norwich headquarters lobby where he found Antoine seated, his arms and clothes appearing streaked with blood.

“(Antoine) told me he killed his wife,” Ley testified before the panel of three judges – Shari Murphy, Ernest Greene Jr. and Hillary Strackbein – who are hearing the case. Ley said Antoine also admitted to setting the apartment afire and leaving Mady, who was eight months pregnant, inside.

Inside the department’s detectives’ office, Kevin Wilbur, then a member of the detectives’ unit, was watching the apartment house fire via a live camera feed when he was alerted to Antoine’s arrival.

Wilbur said Antoine, through a Creole interpreter – Antoine is a native of Haiti who said he legally moved to the United States in 2013 with Mady – waived his rights and took part in a roughly two-hour voluntary interview.

During the interview, Antoine accused Mady of “casting spells” on him and entering a pact with "the devil" in which Antoine himself was to be sacrificed before the child - who he denied was his - was due to be born that July.

Wilbur said he learned through subsequent interviews with members of Mady’s family that Antoine previously stated he believed he was being poisoned and that Mady and her uncle had cast spells on other individuals. Several of Mady's family members were in court on Wednesday but declined to comment on the proceedings.

Police said Antoine confessed to arguing with Mady before stabbing her several times with a steak knife and setting their apartment on fire.

Antoine faces up to 85 years in prison if convicted at trial on the murder and arson charges. He faces another 25 years for assault leading to the termination of a pregnancy, according to previous court comments.

If found not guilty by reason of insanity, Antoine could face a similar length of commitment at the Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown under the auspices of the Psychiatric Security Review Board.

For an insanity verdict to be reached, the three judges must decide several issues: that crimes were committed in the case; that Antoine committed them; and he lacked capacity, as a result of mental disease or defect, to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct or to control his conduct at the time of the crimes.

Antoine was originally found incompetent to stand trial and spent several months in a state psychiatric facility before he was ruled competent in January 2017. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Antoine previously rejected a plea deal to settle his case short of trial. That offer was not made public.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Thursday with testimony from both state and defense mental health experts.

