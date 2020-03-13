What to do if you are told to stay at home and self-isolate because of the coronavirus

Many people around the world are being told to stay at home and self-isolate under quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In some countries, only those with symptoms are being told to stay at home.

In other countries, wider quarantines are being introduced.

Here's what you should do if you have been told to stay at home because of the coronavirus.

Gino Verani, 87, eats biscuits at home in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown in northern Italy due to a coronavirus outbreak

In the UK, British people have been told to stay at home for at least 7 days if they show symptoms of the COVID-19 disease.

In some other countries, including Italy, even those without symptoms have been told to stay at home.

Here's what you should do if you have been advised to self-isolate because of the coronavirus.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation, the most common symptoms of the coronavirus are

Fever,

A cough

Shortness of breath and breathing difficulties

However, in more severe cases, symptoms can include:

Pneumonia

Severe acute respiratory syndrome

Kidney failure

Here's how the symptoms differ from the common cold, flu and allergies.

What does self-isolating mean?

In the simplest terms, self-isolating means staying at home. However, according to UK government guidance, there are certain rules you should observe while quarantined in your home.

You should stay at home for at least 7 days

According to the guidance: "If you have symptoms of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), however mild, stay at home and do not leave your house for 7 days from when your symptoms started."

And staying at home means exactly that. You should not leave your home for any reason, beyond an emergency.

You should not go to work, school, or public areas. You should not use public transport or taxis. You should not go for a walk.

Shop online for supplies if you can

You should not leave your house, even to get essential supplies. If possible you should use online shopping to buy groceries and medication. However, if that is not possible you should ask friends or relatives, or your employer for help.

But don't come into contact with the delivery person

You should leave instructions, if possible, with the company delivering your items to either leave them outside in a safe area for collection. You should not allow them inside your home

Stay at least 2 metres (6 feet) away from others in your home

