Toledo-area man found in Mexico with Canton teen charged in his mother's death

A Toledo-area man investigators say was found in Mexico with a Canton teen is now accused of killing his mother.

Jonathan R. Jones, 33, of Sylvania Township, was charged with aggravated murder after his extradition from a Texas detention facility, Sylvania police's Deputy Chief Jim Rettig wrote in an email on Thursday.

Sylvania Township is a suburb of Toledo.

Jones and Coones: Body of missing woman may be in Michigan landfill

Authorities have said Jones' mother, Nicole Jones, 53, was killed, but her body still has not been found. Prosecutors have said they believe her body ended up in a Michigan landfill. The manner of her death has not been released.

Jonathan Jones, and 17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones, a runaway teen living in a foster home in Canton, were found in Ahumada, Chihuahua, Mexico, on May 6 after an international manhunt. He had been awaiting extradition in El Paso, Texas.

Kaitlyn Coones

Jones was awaiting sentencing on May 4 in another criminal case in Wood County when he skipped town with Coones, investigators have said. She faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in Nicole Jones' death.

Coones also faces legal action in Canton for what police said was obstruction.

Jonathan Jones remains in the Wood County Jail, where he was initially wanted. Rettig said additional charges in the case are possible.

