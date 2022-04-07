🌱 Toledo Firefighters Rescue Puppy + Handmade Toledo To Host EcoFest

Happy Thursday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know going on in Toledo today. Remember, several local breweries are donating $1 of every pint sold to benefit Patron Saints Brewer Aaron Grizaniuk's fight against cancer today, so raise a glass for Aaron!

First, today's weather:

A couple of afternoon showers. High: 53 Low: 36.

Here are the top five stories in Toledo today:

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department rescued a 1-week old puppy who was trapped in a heating duct on Tuesday. Rescuers captured video of the rescue, which was uploaded to social media. (WTOL) Lacy DeBerry, formerly a human resources consultant for Greensboro, North Carolina, has been named the new Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the City of Toledo. DeBerry's new position was announced by Mayor Kapszukiewicz Wednesday. (WTVG) Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski reports a rise in flu cases this year as compared to 2021, including more than two dozen children hospitalized. The increase seen in Lucas County is also reflected statewide, with a decline in mask-wearing as one potential cause for the uptick in cases. (WTOL) Woodward High School baseball coach Ryan Glaze is collecting equipment to help promote youth athletics for Toledo Public Schools. Coach Glaze believes student participation in sports helps prevent youth crime, but lack of equipment has been a barrier in the past. (WTVG) National Train Day Toledo will be celebrated May 14 at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza. The COVID pandemic prevented the event from occurring for the past two years, which features model trains, rail art, food trucks, and live music. (Toledo City Paper)

Today in Toledo:

Black Violin at the Valentine Theatre (7:30 PM)

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, University of Toledo Center for Performing Arts (7:30 PM)

Tinkering Takeover - Toledo Heights Branch Library (3:30 PM)

Teen Central - Kent Branch Library (4:00 PM)

Toledo Tomorrow FAFSA Help - Mott Branch Library (4:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Mobile Meals of Toledo is looking for volunteers to deliver food for elderly or disabled residents. The meals are pre-made and help homebound Toledoans who can't otherwise get out to the grocery store. (WTVG)

Cardinal Stritch High School hosted a DUI simulation Tuesday to teach students about the dangers of impaired driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports roughly 28 people are killed daily from drunk driving related crashes. (WTOL)

Toledo celebrated Mud Hens Opening Day Tuesday, with several downtown businesses enjoying large crowds for the event. Many businesses are offering Opening Day specials going forward. (WNWO NBC 24)

EcoFest Toledo could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. Saturday the event returns to Handmade Toledo and will host workshops on composting, growing food, building rain barrels, and more. (WNWO NBC 24)

The Toledo Opera's upcoming Tuesday Talk is titled "Sempre Libera: Finding Freedom and Feminism in La Traviata” and will be held virtually at 6 PM on April 12. The event will feature a panel of women opera experts and feminist thought leaders to discuss the work's themes and the story of its main character Violetta. (La Prensa)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Thursday! I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with your next update.

— Brad King

About me: I have been a lifelong Northwest Ohio native and University of Toledo grad (Go Rockets!). I'm old enough to remember when the Mud Hens were still playing in Maumee. The Glass City has seen some amazing revitalization and I am so excited to share every update with you!

