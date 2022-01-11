🌱 Toledo Libraries Cancel In-Person Events + AW Trail Shooting

Get on up, Toledo! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in town today.

First, today's weather:

Very cold; breezy in the p.m.. High: 25 Low: 23.

Here are the top five stories today in Toledo:

The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library has canceled all in-person events for the month of January. This change in programming comes as COVID cases are on the rise in Northwest Ohio. However, virtual programs and all other services at the libraries are still available. (13abc Action News) The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Security Act, recently signed into law by President Biden, will see Ohio and Michigan receiving almost half a billion dollars in 2022. The funds will be used specifically for water infrastructure projects, which are also happening nationwide. (WTOL) Toledo City Councilwoman Dr. Michele Grim is speaking out against two bills allowing Ohio citizens to carry concealed firearms without the need for any training or background checks. The bills, SB 215 and HB 227, have been sent to the desk of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and are awaiting his signature. They are also opposed by Ohio's Fraternal Order of Police as they would no longer require a person to disclose the presence of a firearm in a vehicle should they be pulled over. (WTOL) COVID testing at the Lucas County Rec Center is going even more smoothly than anticipated, with the site frequently surpassing its expected appointments. 60 Ohio National Guard members are helping as staff, with a goal of lessening the burden on local hospitals. (WNWO NBC 24) Two people were hospitalized over the weekend after a shooting that occurred on the Anthony Wayne Trail near the City Park Ave. intersection. The shooting occurred around 5:15 PM on Saturday when victims Stephaun Gaston and Keasha Grace, both 27, were shot by an unknown suspect while traveling north on the trail. The police report indicates that neither victim was cooperative with Toledo Police at the scene. (13abc Action News)

Today in Toledo:

Fairfield Game and Lego Club - Maumee City Schools (3:30 PM)

Dance Fitness with Cari, Routines , 2121 S. Reynolds Road (7:00 PM)

Camping 101: More Than S'mores, Oak Openings Reserve (6:30 PM)

BTT's Open House, Ballet Theatre of Tole do (5:00 PM)

Interactive Indoor Movie Night: Holes, Harris-Elmore Public Library (5:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Several places are hiring in the Glass City . Click the link to see all the latest postings Patch has put together for you! (Toledo Patch)

University Of Toledo : UTMC experts in the " Prescribed Listening " podcast outline some vital healthy eating habits for the new year. (Press Release Desk)

University Of Toledo : UToledo Scholar Dr. Joey S. Kim captures the city's moment in verse in her new poem "To Work." Mayor Kapszukiewicz was in attendance celebrating the city's achievements.(Press Release Desk)

Toledo Calendar : See What's Happening In The Area This Week. From high school sports to the latest school board meetings to your favorite extracurricular activities, Patch has you covered. (Toledo Patch)

University Of Toledo: Online Graduation Photo Galleries are now available. Check out all the graduation fun. (Press Release Desk)

You're all caught up for today! See you all tomorrow morning for another update.

