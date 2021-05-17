Toledo man accused of assaulting woman held in basement

May 17—A central city man is accused of holding a woman against her will and causing serious injuries is being held on $1.5 million bond, according to Toledo Municipal Court records.

Timothy P. Printke, II, 27, of the 1700 block of Grand Avenue, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and kidnapping, a first-degree felony. A Toledo Municipal Court judge set bond at $1.5 million — $1 million for the kidnapping charge and $500,000 for the felonious assault.

On Sunday, the female victim, who knows Mr. Printke, was held against her will in the basement of the Grand Avenue home, according to court documents.

Mr. Printke is accused of beating the woman on her face and body while attempting to tie her hands together. He allegedly burned her with a handheld torch and put cigarettes out on her body, records state.

Allegations claim Mr. Printke held a knife against the woman's throat and threatened to kill her and he also choked her to the point of her almost losing consciousness during various incidents throughout the night, according to court records.

At one point, Mr. Printke grabbed the woman by her hair and forced her back to the home after she apparently fled for help, court documents show.

Mr. Printke forced the woman into her vehicle and she was able to jump out and stop a police officer, according to Toledo police documents. Mr. Printke fled in the woman's vehicle, but he was later arrested by Toledo police around 2 p.m. Sunday.

He is being held in the Lucas County jail and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, whose condition wasn't available Monday.

If he posts bond, he will be placed on electronic monitoring.

Less than three weeks ago, Mr. Printke pleaded no contest in Toledo Municipal Court for a misdemeanor offense of obstructing justice for providing officers incorrect identification information during a burglary report at the Grand Avenue home. On April 30, a Toledo Municipal Court judge suspended a 60-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

First Published May 17, 2021, 9:17am