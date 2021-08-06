Toledo man accused of shooting another man pleaded not guilty

Aug. 5—A Toledo man accused of fatally shooting another man in front of his girlfriend July 18 in a downtown parking lot pleaded not guilty Thursday during arraignment in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Feymon L. Walker II, 24, of the 100 block of Gibbons Street is charged with murder and felonious assault, each with a gun specification, along with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Stormy Clere, 28, following an altercation between the two early that morning in the 600 block of Monroe Street.

Common Pleas Judge Eric Marks set bond for Mr. Walker at $1.05 million, all but $50,000 of which was for the murder count, and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Sept. 9. Mr. Walker remained in the Lucas County jail later Thursday.

Mr. Clere and his fiancee were walking to catch an Uber rideshare when the altercation with Mr. Walker occurred, according to authorities. Mr. Walker was arrested later July 18 and then indicted July 27 by a county grand jury.

Mr. Walker was enrolled in a diversion program in lieu of conviction on a weapons charge at the time of the shooting. He had pleaded guilty June 29 to a charge of illegally carrying a concealed weapon stemming from the discovery of a 9-mm handgun during a March, 2020 traffic stop.

The diversion program placed him under supervision of the Lucas County Adult Probation Department for three years and required mental-health treatment and drug and alcohol treatment and programs.

During Thursday's proceedings, Judge Marks continued to the Sept. 9 hearing a review of an alleged violation of that diversion program arising from the new charges against Mr. Walker.

First Published August 5, 2021, 5:50pm