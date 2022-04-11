Toledo man arrested in Bedford shooting investigation

Shooting investigation

A 33-year-old Toledo man is in custody today after reportedly being involved in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night at the Deluxe Inn in Bedford Township.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday at the inn located at 6366 South Telegraph Road, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses called Monroe County Central Dispatch after hearing at least two gunshots come from outside of one of the motel rooms. Deputies were immediately dispatched and upon arrival, they discovered two bullet holes in a window of one of the motel rooms. Deputies learned the shooter, as well as two victims who were targeted, had fled the area prior to arrival.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and not a random act. No one was struck by gunfire and there were no other injuries to report. Witnesses reported prior to the shooting, the gunman was acting suspicious outside several motel room doors and was asked to leave by staff. The gunman reportedly returned about an hour later and fired at least two rounds from a pistol at the window of the targeted room.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to tentatively identify the shooter using surveillance footage. That information was disseminated to area law enforcement agencies. Within hours, and acting on a tip from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Tim George of the Uniformed Services Division began searching known locations the suspect frequented in the City of Toledo. On Sunday at approximately 3:30 p.m., Deputy George encountered the suspect in the 2600 block of Christie Lane in the City of Toledo. The deputy detained the suspect until Toledo Police arrived to assist with the arrest. The suspect was reportedly taken into custody without incident, and lodged at the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office pending an extradition hearing to be scheduled at a later date.

The suspect’s identify is being withheld until formal charges are announced.

"Sheriff Goodnough commends the collective effort of all law enforcement involved in identifying and taking the suspect into custody," a press release announcing the arrest read. "However, the Sheriff would like to exclusively single out Deputies Chase Yeary and Deputy Tim George of the Uniformed Services Division and Detective Robert Blair of the Detective Bureau for all their hard work. The Sheriff would also like to publicly praise both the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and Toledo Police Department for assisting with this investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Toledo man arrested in Bedford shooting investigation