A Toledo, Ohio, man, arrested for a slew of charges including rape and unlawful imprisonment, was arraigned Monday in 2B District Court.

The Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office charged 46-year-old Aaron Matthew Emch with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, assault by strangulation and domestic violence for an April incident with a woman he was previously romantically involved with.

At the time of the incident, Emch was on a GPS monitoring device out of Ingham County where he has been charged with similar crimes against the same victim.

Authorities were able to track his location with the GPS device and a fugitive team took him into custody where he was lodged in the Hillsdale County Jail.

Emch is tentatively scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference at 10 a.m. May 11 in the 2B District Court where his attorney will have a chance to meet with the prosecutor’s office to discuss the case and evidence discovery.

A preliminary examination hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. May 18 in the 2B District Court. During this hearing the prosecutor’s office bears the burden of establishing probable cause that crimes were committed and probable cause that Emch is the one who committed the crimes for which he has been charged. If both elements are established the case will then be bound to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for further hearings.

Emch faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged and remains lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail on a $130,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Toledo man arrested for unlawful imprisonment, rape