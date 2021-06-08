Toledo man out on bond accused of two murders

Jun. 8—Investigators believe a central Toledo man killed two others while out on a $10,000 bond for weapons charges.

Trey Lake, 21, of the 1000 block of Hamilton Street, already accused of multiple felony charges including attempted murder, was indicted last week for separate fatal shootings in 2020.

He is now facing multiple charges for the fatal shooting deaths of Omauryai Crenshaw on Aug. 13 and Cameron Lewis on Nov. 1.

Mr. Lake was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury last week for two counts each of aggravated murder and murder, all with gun specifications; two counts of having weapons under disability; one count of felonious assault with a gun specification; and one count of participating in a criminal gang.

He is expected to be arraigned on the new charges next week.

Around 9 p.m. Aug. 13, Toledo police responded to a call of a person shot at Brown and Pinewood avenues. When they arrived, they found Mr. Crenshaw, 22, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

A woman, Shanikqua Jones, 27, of the 1700 block of Milburn Avenue, is also charged in complicity to the August shooting.

Toledo police then responded to a shooting a few blocks away near Belmont and Junction avenues on Nov. 1. Cameron Lewis, 21, was shot at least once and he died at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

It was immediately unknown how investigators linked Mr. Lake with the most recent cases.

But weeks prior to the fatal shootings, Mr. Lake was out on bond for weapons violations.

On July 22, Toledo police detectives saw Mr. Lake make furtive movements at his waistband, and investigators determined he placed a loaded firearm on the tire of a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Belmont, according to documents initially filed in Toledo Municipal Court. He was released on his own recognizance until police found a loaded firearm under the vehicle that he was a passenger in on Aug. 5.

Mr. Lake posted $10,000 bond Aug. 5, which was set in Toledo Municipal Court, about a week prior to Mr. Crenshaw's death.

He was later indicted for the two weapons-related offenses, and his bond from municipal court continued at the county level. Mr. Lake remained out of jail on a $10,000 bond on Nov. 19, just weeks prior to another shooting, records show.

He was initially charged in Toledo Municipal Court for allegedly shooting Eric Allen at least three times in the face, neck, and body, on Dec. 1 at International Park. Charges were filed on Dec. 8, but later dismissed on Dec. 18 because the victim did not cooperate.

Around the same time, his bond for the weapons charges in Lucas County Common Pleas Court increased to $50,000 — which he posted, according to court records.

Again, weeks later, he allegedly shot and injured Talian Smith on Jan. 5 in the 1100 block of Belmont Avenue. He is also charged with robbing another man at gunpoint on Jan. 12, according to his indictments filed in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

A grand jury also subsequently indicted him for the Dec. 1 shooting.

The cases are all pending in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. As of March 30, Mr. Lake was being held in the Lucas County jail in lieu of a $2.2 million bond.

First Published June 7, 2021, 5:41pm