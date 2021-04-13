Toledo Man Charged for Allegedly Damaging Business, Flinging Blood at Officers

Apr. 13—Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Toledo man who allegedly spat and flung his own blood at deputies who arrested him for allegedly causing more than $15,000 in damage to a family member's business.

Lewis County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Kameron D. Williams following a report from the owner of Williams Well Drilling in Toledo just before midnight on April 10. The caller stated that Williams had caused "a significant amount of damage" within the previous hour or so.

Upon deputies' arrival, "every window of the office was broken out, computers, printers, and desks were broken, business files were broken and there was blood spattered all over. An outside bay door also appeared to have been damaged by some type of metal object or pipe," according to court documents.

Deputies located Williams in a trailer on the property, which had "all of the windows broken and the door ripped out as well," and Williams was described as "covered in dried blood with cuts visible on his arms and feet," according to court documents.

Williams was put into a deputy's patrol car for transport to the hospital for wound care, according to court documents; but once in the car, Williams reportedly "began opening his wounds and sucking and spitting blood toward (the deputy) and all over the patrol vehicle." Once at the hospital, Williams reportedly "jumped from the bed at (the deputy) twice in an attempt to strike him and flung blood on him after he reopened his wound again."

Williams later reportedly "claimed to have a blood-borne virus and laughed at the fact that he had been opening his wounds and flinging blood earlier."

Williams was booked into the Lewis County Jail at 4:55 a.m. on April 11 and faces one count each of first- and second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary and third-degree assault. The most severe charge, first-degree malicious mischief, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines.

He had his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on April 12, where Judge James W. Lawler approved Deputy Prosecutor Will Halstead's request for $100,000 secured bail.

"There seems to be some concern with the safety of his family," said Halstead, also citing community safety and Williams' prior criminal history as reasons for the high bail amount.

His court-appointed defense attorney Rachael Tiller requested that bail be set no higher than $10,000 due to the fact that all of Williams' criminal history, with the exception of a pending charge in Thurston County, is five years old or older.

"Mr. Williams knows not to contact his family," Tiller added.

Lawler ultimately decided to grant Halstead's request.

"Even though that criminal history is old, it is there, and this poses a risk to community safety," Lawler said.

Williams' next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday, April 15.