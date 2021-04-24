Toledo man charged in Sylvania Twp. shooting released on bond

Apr. 23—A Toledo man accused of fatally shooting a Sylvania Township man posted bond Friday after a Lucas County judge agreed to reduce the required amount after considering evidence that shows the defendant may have acted in self-defense.

Zechariah Gauer, 22, of the 1900 block of Roselawn Drive, is charged in Lucas County Common Pleas Court with murder and felonious assault for the Nov. 27 shooting death of Christopher Fuelling, 28, of the 2600 block of North McCord Road.

There's little doubt Mr. Gauer was the one who shot and killed Mr. Fuelling, but additional evidence from the defense shows a "reasonable potential" for a self-defense claim, Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding wrote in his order Tuesday to reduce bail from $1.1 million to $250,000.

On Friday, bond was posted and Mr. Gauer was released from the Lucas County jail on an electronic monitoring unit, the sheriff's office confirmed. As conditions of his bond, Mr. Gauer was ordered to surrender all firearms and his passport and was forbidden to have contact with Mr. Fuelling's relatives or residence.

In his order, Judge Goulding said it was not his intent to comment on the self-defense claim's credibility, but state law required him to evaluate it to determine if "the proof is evident." A recent Ohio Supreme Court ruling also requires judges to assess defendants' community ties, financial resources, weapons use, and identities when setting or reviewing bond.

Mr. Gauer's identity is not in question, as he was the person who called police after the shooting, the judge wrote, and his family ties, character, and criminal history — including that he was not under any sort of community-control sanction — do not indicate he is a flight risk.

In moving for bail reduction, defense lawyer Kurt Bruderly had said the highest bond Mr. Gauer could post with the assistance of family was $250,000.

Judge Goulding had declined during a December hearing to reduce the $1.1 million bond after hearing prosecutors' version of events. At the time, prosecutors explained the incident began as a road-rage altercation on I-475 that continued onto Central Avenue.

Story continues

The fatal shooting occurred in front of Mr. Fuelling's residence in the 3600 block of North McCord Road and his wife, Chelsey Fuelling, witnessed it, prosecutors said. The Blade attempted to contact Mrs. Fuelling on Friday.

Mr. Fuelling was shot three times in the back as he ran away from Mr. Gauer, prosecutors previously said.

However, as the case progressed, Mr. Bruderly outlined evidence supporting his client's self-defense argument.

Witnesses told investigators Mr. Fuelling exited his car and began assaulting Mr. Gauer, who was still inside his vehicle, the defense lawyer said. Mr. Gauer, a concealed-carry permit holder, fired his weapon as he was allegedly choked by Mr. Fuelling, court records state.

The case records also state that two of Mr. Fuelling's three bullet wounds entered his back from the side, rather than from behind as if he were running away.