Toledo man committed to psychiatric hospital for fatal stabbing

Jun. 22—A South Toledo man accused of fatally stabbing a Montpelier woman at a gas station was ordered to serve one year at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital on Tuesday.

Thomas Smith, 25, of the 700 block of Thayer Street, appeared before Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Lindsay Navarre by video connection from the Lucas County jail on Tuesday for charges of aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault for allegedly stabbing Danialle Swan, 28, at the BP gas station and convenience store at 4128 Monroe St. on Feb. 29, 2020.

On Tuesday, Mr. Smith was committed to the psychiatric hospital for one year after a medical evaluation determined he decompensated to the point where he is incompetent to stand trial, Judge Navarre said, referring to a June 9 report. Mr. Smith could become competent with treatment within that timeframe and he will likely appear before the judge at that time.

"The court finds this to be the least restrictive alternative available that is consistent with public safety, taking into considering the danger the defendant presents to the public, the fact that he is charged with murder, and the need for security," Judge Navarre said on Tuesday.

Defense attorney, Mark Geudtner, noted Mr. Smith's "behavior and thought processes have recently deteriorated, and he has reportedly been going without prescribed medications for several months," the lawyer wrote in a motion last month.

Following the stabbing, Toledo police said the attack appeared to be random.

Mr. Smith, who was released on bond a week prior to the incident on pending assault charges, allegedly used a 4-inch folding knife, police previously said.

Mr. Smith allegedly approached Ms. Swan, who was walking into the convenience store, the woman's family previously told The Blade. Mr. Smith appeared to say something to Ms. Swan, who shook her head and attempted to enter the store.

However, Mr. Smith blocked her and began stabbing her, investigators said. She was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where she died of multiple stab wounds to the chest and arms, according to an autopsy conducted by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.