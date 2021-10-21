Toledo Man Convicted for Child Molestation to Serve Roughly 15 years in Jail

Oct. 21—A former Chehalis man convicted for allegedly raping a child under the age of 12 between 2011 and 2014 will serve 14 years and eight months in jail, a judge ruled earlier this month.

He will additionally be required to serve 36 months in community custody after his release and pay restitution to the victim.

The defendant, Jared N. Collins, 43, currently of Toledo, was initially charged with first-degree rape of a child, first-degree child molestation and first-degree incest on Dec. 31, 2020. He entered an In Re Barr plea — a plea agreement in which the defendant pleads guilty to substitute charge that they did not commit in order to receive the benefit of a plea deal — to second-degree child molestation and second-degree incest on Aug. 19. He was sentenced in Lewis County Superior Court on Oct. 7.

In his written plea, Collins stated he "had sexual contact with (the victim) for the purposes of sexual gratification" and confirmed that he was pleading guilty to lesser charges that are not legally present in his court case, but did so in order to take advantage of the state's plea offer.