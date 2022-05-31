Toledo man drowns while swimming at Milan Beach

Milan Beach

An investigation is ongoing into the drowning death of a 45-year-old Toledo man that occurred Monday evening at Milan Beach.

According to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call just before 6:30 p.m. Monday reporting that the victim had been missing for approximately two hours.

Upon arrival to the beach, which is located at 16339 Cone Rd. in Milan Township, deputies made contact with family members of the victim who confirmed he had been in the water, but his current whereabouts were unknown. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to the beach and began efforts to locate the subject underwater. The victim was soon recovered from the water and pronounced deceased.

The case remains under investigation by Deputies Cody Carena and Shawna Hester of the Uniformed Services Division. Milan Township Fire Department, Dundee Township Fire Department, Dundee Police Department. Monroe Community Ambulance and one of the Sheriff's Office Chaplains assisted at the scene.

