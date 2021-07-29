Toledo man enters plea for role in robbery, murder

Jul. 28—A Toledo man entered a plea on Wednesday to shooting at a man during a robbery and then handing the weapon to an unidentified accomplice, who fatally shot Davio Golladay, according to Lucas County prosecutors.

Tae Twan Campbell, 19, of the 1800 block of Norwood Avenue, entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt — to felonious assault with a firearm specification, a second-degree felony, and an amended charge of complicity to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.

The involuntary manslaughter charge was amended from aggravated murder — which could have put him behind bars for life. However, Lucas County prosecutors are recommending a 15-year sentence cap even though he could face up to 27 1/2 years in prison.

Additionally, two aggravated robbery charges, both with firearm specifications, will be dismissed at sentencing on Aug. 30.

On Sept. 24, Campbell was with a masked individual, whose identity remains unknown, at the Byrneport Apartment complex in the 900 block of Byrneport Drive, assistant county prosecutor Jennifer Donovan said on Wednesday.

Campbell and the accomplice attempted to rob Isaiah Burks of marijuana at gunpoint but Mr. Burks refused and ran away from the two men. Campbell fired a weapon at Mr. Burks, but he was not struck, Ms. Donovan said the evidence would have shown had the case gone to trial.

A witness would have testified that Campbell handed the weapon to his accomplice.

Approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, residents of the apartment heard additional gunshots, according to the prosecutor. Mr. Golladay called out for help and witnesses would have testified that the victim was shot by the masked accomplice, Ms. Donovan said.

Mr. Golladay was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where he later died. An autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner's Office determined Mr. Golladay suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back and buttocks and his death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators determined that the shell casings from the robbery and the homicide were fired from the same gun, according to Ms. Donovan.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Crime Stoppers program at 419-255-1111.