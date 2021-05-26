Toledo man free on bond arrested by police for second incident

May 26—Toledo police Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly abducted a woman the day before — about a month after he posted a bond and was released from jail in another abduction case.

Lt. Kellie Lenhardt, spokesman for Toledo police, said Micah Wright, 29, who was wanted on an abduction and burglary charges in a Tuesday incident, was to be booked into the Lucas County jail.

"On or about" April 8, Mr. Wright allegedly dragged a woman out of her car, forced her into his vehicle, and drove off, according to court records.

"While in traffic," the unnamed victim managed to put the car in park and tried to crawl out of a car window, at which time the suspect allegedly grabbed her, pulled her back, and bit her, according to an affidavit filed April 8 with Toledo Municipal Court.

The victim was finally able to get out of the vehicle. She then jumped into a bystander's car asking for help and they drove off, with the suspect chasing them for about five minutes, according to the document.

On April 22, Mr. Wright was arrested, charged with a third-degree felony abduction, and ordered by Municipal Court Judge Michelle Wagner to be held in the Lucas County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

He was released from jail the next day after posting a surety bond in that amount.

On Tuesday, Mr. Wright was charged with another third-degree felony abduction in an incident, in which he allegedly abducted a woman from her home in front of her four children. He was also charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

According to an affidavit filed with the municipal court Tuesday, the defendant and two accomplices "on or about May 25" broke into the house of a woman "with the intent to abduct her."

She and her four children were home at the time.

The men then grabbed the victim, got her out of the house, and forced her into a vehicle, giving her a cut and a swollen lip, according to the document.

Mr. Wright is scheduled for arraignment in the earlier case June 1 in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral has told The Blade the first step to holding suspected violent criminals accountable would be to set higher bonds to prevent them from returning to the streets hours after they are arrested.

First Published May 26, 2021, 11:36am