Toledo man indicted for attempted murder while out on bond for weapons, drug charges

Jun. 9—A Toledo man has been indicted for attempted murder that allegedly happened while he was out of jail on his own recognizance for earlier weapons and drug charges.

Two central Toledo men were indicted this week by a Lucas County grand jury for shooting another man multiple times in April.

Marcus J. Ashford, 31, of the 1800 block of Cone Street, is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault, both with gun specifications for allegedly shooting a man multiple times in April.

At the time of the shooting, Mr. Ashford was out of jail on an own recognizance bond set by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Joe McNamara for pending felony charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.

Also indicted for the same shooting is Jamarr S. Hayward Jr., 24, of the 700 block of Huron Street.

They're accused of shooting and injuring Mautrice S. Richardson, 33, while he was getting into his vehicle in the 2500 block of Brentwood Avenue on April 3, according to a complaint initially filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

Mr. Richardson was struck multiple times and he drove himself to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he was admitted for his injuries, court records state.

Mr. Ashford was arrested on May 27 for a charge of felonious assault and Toledo Municipal Court visiting Judge Robert Christiansen set bond at $250,000. The case was subsequently sent to the grand jury, and the attempted murder charge was added on Monday.

Mr. Ashford will be arraigned on the new charges on June 16.

Charges were filed in Toledo Municipal Court against Hayward on May 15, but a warrant has been put out for his arrest.