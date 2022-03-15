Toledo man indicted on multiple drug, weapons charges

A Toledo man allegedly found with methamphetamine, cocaine and a stolen firearm in a July 2021 traffic stop is facing multiple felony charges in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

Ralphael Boyd, 35, of Toledo has been charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapons, and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

His charges were included in a list of Ottawa County grand jury indictments released last week.

Boyd's charges stem from a July 24, 2021 traffic stop on Ohio 2 near Ohio 19.

He was allegedly found in possession of the drugs, as well as a stolen firearm, when he was stopped by deputies of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a sheriff's office incident report, deputies smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from Boyd's vehicle and initiated a probable cause search of the car.

One deputy located a loaded firearm, a Smith and Wesson SD9 VE. Upon running the weapon through dispatch, it was learned the gun was listed as stolen in Wood County.

Also found in the vehicle search was a Crown Royal bag containing a digital scale, cellphone, small baggies with white and pink powder inside, two small baggies with teal powder inside, a small baggie with marijuana inside and a small drawstring bag with a baggie of blue pills.

The suspected narcotics were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing, according to the report.

Deputies seized $5,610 in cash and brought it back to the sheriff's office.

Suspect accused of fleeing police faces multiple charges

Also indicted after a recent ession of the Ottawa County grand jury was Antwuan Dawson, who is being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility. He faces multiple felony charges, including failure to comply, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, and assault of a corrections officer.

According to reports of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson, along with four teenage females, fled from officers in a stolen car last month.

Several days after his incarceration, Dawson allegedly assaulted a corrections officer.

Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten noted that an indictment is merely a formal charge in the common pleas court, and does not denote guilt or innocence.

