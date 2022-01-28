🌱 Toledo Man Indicted On Murders + Lucas Co. Prosecutor Arrested

Hello, neighbors! Brad King here with a fresh copy of theToledo Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and frigid. High: 18 Low: 9.

Here are the top stories today in Toledo:

37-year-old Donte Gilmer has been indicted for the November 2021 murders of Natasha Carlisle and Laura Luckey by a Lucas County grand jury. He will be charged with murder, robbery, and felonious assault. Gilmer was already facing charges from a June 2021 incident where he allegedly fired a gun into a car containing a pregnant woman and child. (13abc Action News) Lucas County assistant prosecutor Grant Kozy has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) and failure to control after crashing his car Sunday night near Detroit and Foster. The Toledo Police Department has released the body cam footage of the arrest where Kozy was found to be passed out at the wheel after hitting a pole and street sign. (13abc Action News) The Toledo Police Department has identified fake prescription pills containing fentanyl being sold on the street as a possible cause of a recent spike in overdoses. There have been 8 overdose deaths this year already, and police warn that drug dealers are manufacturing pills with a variety of substances using their own pill presses. (WTOL) Toledo man Terry Mounts has stated he's been without trash service for four weeks, causing an accumulation of over 75 pounds of waste around his home. Mr. Mounts' disability prevents him from removing the trash himself, and his calls to Republic Services have gone unanswered. (WTOL) Toledo artist Jesse Mireles is debuting a new series of paintings inspired by water that can be viewed on the sixth floor of the Secor Building at 425 Jefferson Ave. The display, called "Water, An Homage," will run through February 27. (Toledo City Paper)

Today in Toledo:

Adventure Kids Club: Winter Animals, Swan Creek Preserve Metropark (10 AM)

Toledo Walleye vs Wheeling Nailers, Huntington Center (7:15 PM)

Alice Cooper at the Stranahan Theatre (8 PM)

Queens of Soul with TSO , Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theatre (8 PM)

Tasting & Tour At Toledo Spirits & HEAVY Beer Company (5:30 PM)

Story continues

From my notebook:

The University of Toledo's Chem-E-Car team is celebrating its victory after placing first in the 2021 American Institute of Chemical Engineers Annual Student Conference Chem-E-Car Competition . Their vehicle, named Zinc-asaurus Rex based on its zinc nickel oxyhydroxide alkaline battery, outperformed all other entries from more than 20 universities from all over the world. (Press Release Desk)

The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library system has implemented extended hours to meet demands for library services. The hours had previously been shortened due to rising COVID concerns, and in-person events continue to be canceled for the month of January. (Toledo City Paper)

Neighbors in the Lagrange-area neighborhood are hoping for some continued assistance from the the City of Toledo as the North Toledo area has been afflicted by crime. Now that an effort on removing guns has been taken, some neighbors think the city should focus more on economic development and establishing health care. (WTOL)

Toledo's Paws and Whiskers cat shelter has announced a new plan to help find homes for older cats in their care. The Senior to Senior Foster Program is looking to place cats with individuals 62 and over and will provide all food, litter, supplies, medications, and veterinary care. (13abc Action News)

Toledo will be home to the new Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant near the Franklin Park Mall at 4705 Talmadge Road. The establishment will feature a Napa-style tasting room, retail area, full-service bar, and scratch kitchen. (WNWO NBC 24)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Taxes in Retirement Webinar (February 7)

Add your event

Loving the Toledo Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at toledo@patch.com

That's it for today! I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow morning with a new update.

— Brad King

About me: I have been a lifelong Northwest Ohio native and University of Toledo grad (Go Rockets!). I'm old enough to remember when the Mud Hens were still playing in Maumee. The Glass City has seen some amazing revitalization and I am so excited to share every update with you!

This article originally appeared on the Toledo Patch