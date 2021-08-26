Toledo Man Pleads Guilty to Child Molestation, Incest

Aug. 26—A former Chehalis man charged for allegedly raping a child under the age of 12 between 2011 and 2014 has entered an In Re Barr plea, a plea agreement where the defendant pleads guilty to substitute charge that they did not commit in order to receive the benefit of a plea deal.

The defendant, Jared N. Collins, 43, currently of Toledo, was initially charged with first-degree rape of a child, first-degree child molestation and first-degree incest on Dec. 31, 2020. He entered a guilty plea to second-degree child molestation and second-degree incest on Aug. 19. In his written plea, Collins stated he "had sexual contact with (the victim) for the purposes of sexual gratification" and confirmed that he was pleading guilty to lesser charges that are not legally present in his court case, but did so in order to take advantage of the state's plea offer.

Collins is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23.