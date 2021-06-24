Toledo man sentenced to prison for fatally beating girlfriend

Jun. 24—Patrice Rivers may have survived if her boyfriend, Kevin Thomas, called 911 after severely assaulting her, he admitted to detectives during an investigation.

Instead, Thomas tied the woman's wrists and ankles together with wire and left her in the basement as he tried to clean the crime scene, assistant Lucas County prosecutor Dexter Phillips said during the man's plea hearing on Thursday. Ms. Rivers was found dead in the basement by a family member on June 20, 2020.

Thomas, 54, 100 block of Batavia Street, entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt — to a lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter with a repeat violent offender specification, a first-degree felony, for causing the death of his girlfriend, Ms. Rivers, 52.

Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Lori Olender immediately sentenced him to an agreed upon term of 13 to 18 1/2 years in prison.

"You've impacted a lot of lives and the hope is your sentence will not just be incarceration but that you will know and carry with you that you have taken somebody away from these people," Judge Olender said, referencing Ms. Rivers' family. "Really, no amount of sentence could ever repair what they've lost."

On Thursday, prosecutors said the evidence would have shown that Thomas punched his girlfriend multiple times in the head and face during the altercation at their Batavia Street residence. Ms. Rivers was knocked unconscious and she was bleeding from her head, Mr. Phillips said on Thursday.

He restrained her in the basement of their central Toledo home and left to purchase cleaning supplies, according to the prosecutor. He returned and attempted to clean blood stains on the carpet in the living room, where the assault occurred.

When the cleaning efforts were unsuccessful, Thomas left the home again and Ms. Rivers never regained consciousness, Mr. Phillips said.

A family member found Ms. Rivers later that day.

On Aug. 27, 2020, Ms. Rivers' death was ruled a homicide from a sudden violent assault, according to the autopsy results.

Story continues

Thomas was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury for murder, which was amended, and felonious assault with a repeat violent offender specification, which was dismissed on Thursday.

Thomas was previously convicted of offenses of violence, including aggravated burglary and felonious assault — making him a repeat violent offender, according to prosecutors.

The lead detective and the victim's family members both agreed to the plea agreement for the death of Ms. Rivers, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors and Thomas' defense attorney, Merle Dech, jointly agreed to a minimum term of 13 years up to 18 1/2 years in prison, but he could have faced a maximum of 26 1/2 years.