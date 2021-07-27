Toledo man sentenced to prison for leading TPD on separate pursuits

Jul. 27—An East Toledo man serving a prison sentence for selling drugs that led to an Ottawa County woman's overdose death is facing an additional two years of incarceration for leading Toledo police on separate vehicle pursuits.

Dre Robinson, 28, of the 2100 block of Caledonia Street, was sentenced by Judge Dean Mandros on Tuesday to two years in prison for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer after he fled on foot from an April, 2019 traffic stop at Miami and Hathaway streets and a July, 2019, high-speed chase that started in East Toledo.

Robinson is already serving an indefinite sentence of 3 to 4 1/2 years in prison for complicity to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, for providing drugs to April Hurst, who then shared it with her friend, Jacquelin Beedy, who subsequently died from a combination of fentanyl and alprazolam, according to a Lucas County Coroner's report.

On July 31, 2019, Toledo police encountered Robinson as they attempted to arrest him. Two unmarked patrol cars attempted to block in Robinson's vehicle to prevent him from leaving, but Robinson put his car in reverse, striking one of the officer's vehicles.

When Robinson began to drive forward, he nearly struck an officer, who reportedly had to jump on top of the hood to avoid being hit.

When his car was stopped, officers had to use "joint manipulation techniques" because Robinson resisted arrest, the judge said.

"These are often the predicates to where a really horrific outcome results because of the noncompliance with police authorities," Judge Mandros said.

"I take these cases very seriously because this type of reckless driving puts the defendant's safety at risk, the police officers' safety at risk, any poor pedestrian that may be walking or driving another vehicle on the road," he added.

Judge Mandros said he wasn't considering the Ottawa County case as he sentenced Robinson to two years in prison — one year for each pursuit. They were be served consecutively to each other, as well as the involuntary manslaughter charge.

Story continues

Prior to the judge issuing the sentence on Tuesday, defense attorney Jon Richardson asked that his client be sentenced to a term of community control.

"He had no intention of hitting that police officer or scaring that police officer, any near misses, or anything like that," Robinson's defense attorney Jon Richardson told the judge on Tuesday.

Robinson admitted he was "doing a lot of drugs," and that he "wasn't really caring about anybody" or himself at the time. He has since participated in drug abuse counseling and he obtained his GED in an attempt to better himself.