Toledo man sentenced to prison for sexual conduct, possessing explicit videos of children

Allison Dunn, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·2 min read

Jul. 27—A North Toledo man on probation for drug offenses was sentenced by a Lucas County judge on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for inappropriately touching a teenage boy he met online.

Nicholas Provost, 29, of the 5300 block of Detroit Avenue, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, and six counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies, for incidents between Aug. 27, 2020, and Sept. 27, 2020.

"Mr. Provost was engaged in just horrific conduct — something that no child should have to be subject to. I'm sure this is close to a parent's worst nightmare," Judge Dean Mandros said on Tuesday, immediately sentencing him to an agreed-upon term of 11 years in prison.

Provost faced a maximum of 14 years behind bars. He will also be required to register as a Tier II sex offender.

"Mr. Provost knew full well what he was doing and did so purposely without regard to the consequences for the victim or others," Judge Mandros added.

The victim was 14-years-old at the time and has been struggling to cope from the traumatic event, his family said on Tuesday.

"[The victim] knows he made a mistake by talking to strangers on the internet, but he was preyed upon by pedophiles who are sick," the boy's father wrote in a letter read by a victim's assistant on Tuesday. "Thank God he was not killed."

Pandering obscenity charges were initially filed in Toledo Municipal Court again Provost in November. According to court documents, investigators found at least one video of child abuse on his Google Drive account.

Provost is on probation for a "low level [felony] drug charge," from 2016 in Monroe, Mich., his defense attorney James Anderson said. Judge Mandros told Provost that his Lucas County conviction could affect his probation.

