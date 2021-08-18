Toledo man sentenced to prison, teen pleads to role in fatal robbery

Aug. 18—A central city man was sentenced to prison Wednesday by a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge for driving two teenagers to an armed robbery that turned fatal.

Larry J. Norman, 22, of the 1200 block of Waverly Avenue, was sentenced by Judge Joe McNamara to an indefinite term of 9 to 12 years in prison for aggravated robbery with a firearm specification. Charges of murder and felonious assault, both with gun specifications, were dismissed on Wednesday.

"You drove people to commit a robbery with guns. You're responsible for what they did," Judge McNamara said. "A life was lost. We can never bring that individual back."

On Aug. 28, 2020, Norman drove Demonte Hartfield, 18, and Marquell Bradford, who was 17 at the time, to a residence in the 1200 block of Upton Avenue with the plan of robbing three contractors who were working on the home. Norman waited in his vehicle while Mr. Hartfield and Bradford, now 18, went to the home.

Bradford admitted to his role on Tuesday.

The armed teenagers tried to rob the occupants. One of the occupants, John Hawkins, 24 at the time, shot Mr. Hartfield and Bradford. Norman drove them both to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where Mr. Hartfield died, prosecutors say.

"He was the oldest out of all of these individuals who participated in this robbery. Since he was the oldest, he had the opportunity to stop this robbery from happening," assistant county prosecutor Thomas Smallwood said.

Mr. Hartfield's cousin, Joy Johnson, said she knows Norman didn't pull the trigger, but he still played a role in the man's death.

"We mourn every day, his brothers mourn every day. This is a hard one," she said. "I'm not saying he's not at fault because he was. We all wanted a chance for him to be able to grow and learn."

Defense attorney James Neumeyer ask the judge to consider his client's lack of an adult felony record and his involvement in this case was limited. He did not go into the home and he never got out of the vehicle, Mr. Neumeyer said, asking for a minimum sentence on behalf of his client.

Norman opted not to speak on Wednesday due to a fear of public speaking, but he did inform Judge McNamara that he has a newborn son waiting at home for him.

Charges were initially filed against Bradford in Lucas County Juvenile Court , but he was certified to be tried as an adult. On Tuesday, Bradford admitted to his role with a plea to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification.

He will be sentenced at a later date.