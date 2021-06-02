Toledo man shot by Oregon officers pleads not guilty to assault charges

Jun. 1—A Toledo man accused of assaulting an Oregon police officer last year during an incident in which he was shot several times pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Victor Dale, Jr., 31, of the 3900 block of Airport Highway, pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony, and felonious assault, a first-degree felony, for accusations that he struck Oregon Police Officer Joel Turner with his vehicle June 13 at the Kingston Court apartment complex on Navarre Avenue.

Judge Eric Marks accepted the advice from both the defense lawyer and a special prosecutor handling the case that Mr. Dale be released on a recognizance bond, but ordered Mr. Dale have no contact with the officer and submit to random drug and alcohol screenings, as he was allegedly intoxicated during the incident.

Defense attorney Joseph Westmeyer, III, told the judge his client was shot at least four times by the officers during the incident and is an unlikely flight risk given that he appeared in court in response to a summons, is employed full-time, and has connections to the community.

Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, the case's special prosecutor, concurred with the defense lawyer's recognizance-bond request so long as the other conditions also were imposed.

Oregon police sent to the apartments for an unrelated matter were flagged down by a bystander to report a couple fighting. Officers approached Mr. Dale and his girlfriend, who indicated there was no problem, but Mr. Dale got into his vehicle and started the car when Officer Turner positioned himself in front of the vehicle prior to the car lurching forward.

A grand jury previously issued no-bills against the involved officers, Officer Turner and Logan Nitkiewicz, who fired a combined 21 shots at the car over the span of five seconds. The Oregon Police Department in November suspended both for 30 days without pay, with 15 days for each held in abeyance for a year.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 27.

