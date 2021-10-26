Toledo mayoral candidate Carty Finkbeiner speaks out against violence after weekend shootings

Oct. 25—Former Toledo mayor and current mayoral candidate Carty Finkbeiner again extolled his 10-point plan to reduce violent crime in response to multiple weekend shootings reported in the city.

During a news conference Monday, Mr. Finkbeiner noted the proximity of the shootings to his campaign headquarters on South Byrne Road and also pointed out that one of the shooting victims drove himself to the same Circle K that Mr. Finkbeiner has visited.

"The culture has obviously dramatically changed," he said.

One of the shootings he highlighted occurred on Sunday in the 3300 block of Lagrange Street, and another occurred on Saturday at Clair Commons Apartments on Airport Highway.

Mr. Finkbeiner is running against Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz in the November general election and has said fighting violence and crime in Toledo is a top priority of his campaign and called his initiative the Protect Our Citizens Plan.

"We have a plan," he said. "We will make this plan effective and we will implement it immediately."

Gretchen DeBacker, spokesman for the city, declined to comment in response to Mr. Finkbeiner's news conference. BJ Fischer, campaign manager for Mr. Kapszukiewicz also declined to comment.

Referencing and quoting from a letter to the editor written by Glenda Koonce of Toledo and published in The Blade in September, Mr. Finkbeiner also spoke about how some people have stopped answering their doors to people they don't know or withdrawn from interacting with their neighbors.

He also emphasized the time period when the number of homicides in the city dropped to 13 in 2007, during Mr. Finkbeiner's third term in office. Working with the police department and increasing the patrol units in high-crime areas aided the reduction in violence, he said.

"We need a city that goes back to one where it is OK to open your doors," he said.

First Published October 25, 2021, 5:04pm