Toledo police department honors finest officers, citizens

Oct. 8—Gerald Peregoy of Toledo did not hesitate to interfere when he saw a robber threaten a female pharmacy cashier with a revolver that had its hammer pulled back, ready to fire.

"I didn't think — I just reacted," Mr. Peregoy, 46, said. "It's not fair when someone sticks a gun into a woman's face or abuses a woman in any other way."

Mr. Peregoy was one of 56 officers and civilians the Toledo Police Department recognized Thursday during an annual awards ceremony to honor members of the department and community for outstanding service.

When opening the event, Chief Kral noted that three law enforcement officers were shot in the line of duty the night before the event — a police officer in Sidney, Ohio, a state trooper near Findlay, and a Michigan State Police trooper in Niles, Mich.

"This is a reminder that this job is getting more and more dangerous every day. ... And today we will hear the stories of other police officers and citizens who put others above themselves," Chief Kral said.

Attended by about 200 hundred people — both police officers and civilians — the event featured readouts of synopses of the events that led to the awardees' recognition. The 60-minute event was held in Toledo City Council chambers.

Other award recipients included the late Officer Anthony Dia, whose family received the Blue Star Medal on his behalf from Police Chief George Kral. Officer Dia, 26, was fatally shot by an intoxicated man in a parking lot at a Home Depot store on Alexis Road shortly after midnight July 4, 2020, after he responded to a report of a disturbance involving that man.

Mr. Peregoy received the meritorious public service award for his action Jan. 5, 2019, at a local Rite Aid store.

Police said he happened to be at the store when another man pushed him out of the way, pulled out a gun, and demanded the cashier give him all $20 bills in the register while threatening to shoot her if she did not comply.

Mr. Peregoy then noticed that the gun's hammer was pulled back, "quickly" grabbed it, fought the robber for control of the gun, and eventually tackled him, causing him to hit his head on a corner of a display counter and lose control of the weapon, according to a police statement read at the Thursday event.

Once he retrieved the gun, Mr. Peregoy chased the fleeing robber for a short distance before returning to the store. The robber was the only one injured in the incident.

"This is how my mother raised me," Mr. Peregoy said. "I feel confused about being recognized today for something like this."

Toledo police Sgt. Tom Killen, 43, gave a similar response when asked about his role in saving a boy who had fallen through ice on a pond Jan. 18, 2019.

Sergeant Killen's letter of recognition Thursday made him one of four officers to receive the honor for that rescue.

Of those four, two including Sergeant Killen — Officer Killen at the time — and another officer also fell through the ice after failed attempts to use a rope to rescue the boy, who was in the water, holding himself up by his armpits on the ice.

Once Mr. Killen fell through the ice as he tried to get closer to the boy, the first thing he did was push up another officer already in the water, at which time yet another officer pulled the latter onto the ice; the fourth officer then pulled Mr. Killen out of the water. The officers and Toledo firefighters who joined them on the scene eventually got the boy out of the water.

"Helping others is what we are trained for," Sergeant Killen, 43, said when asked why he would help his sinking comrade before trying to help himself, noting that he and other police officers involved had not been trained in ice rescue.

Besides, the other officer was closer to the boy, so Sergeant Killen said he feared the child couldn't be saved without rescuing that officer first, he said.

The 1996 Bowsher High School graduate said he realized his childhood dream when he joined the police department in 2013 after 10 years of service in the Coast Guard. He was promoted to sergeant Sept. 30 and is the married father of a 16-month-old son with another child "on the way."

Those honored Thursday included awardees receiving a meritorious public service award, a letter of recognition award, a meritorious service medal, and other awards and letters of recognition.

First Published October 7, 2021, 4:20pm