Toledo police investigate homicide after body found in Ottawa Park

Jun. 23—Toledo police are investigating the 29th homicide of the year after the body of a man was found Wednesday morning in Ottawa Park.

Lt. Dan Gerken said at the scene the body was reported at 7:31 a.m. by someone walking in the park. He had been shot at least once sometime overnight, the lieutenant said.

Family at the central city scene Wednesday morning identified the victim as Theodore Walker, Jr., 36. They said Walker was at a cookout or a party with friends late Tuesday night. His body was found in the grass near the ice rink and tennis courts off Bancroft Street and Ottawa Parkway.

The victim's siblings began receiving calls early Wednesday about rumors that Walker, known as Buddy, had been shot.

"From what we was told, it was just a shooting started and he got hit," sister Shaunte Dupree said, adding she did not know of anyone who may have wanted to hurt her brother.

After calling area hospitals looking for Walker to no avail, another sister called police to report the rumors and was transferred to a detective. Chaquel Chapman said she was told TPD had not had any reports of a shooting at Ottawa Park.

"They said Ottawa Park is a pretty big park and they wouldn't have come search the park on hearsay," Ms. Chapman said. "That's what they told me."

Lieutenant Gerken had no knowledge of the matter Wednesday morning. Department spokesman Officer Andrew Dlugosielski said Ms. Chapman called the department's nonemergency line shortly before 1 a.m. but did not mention a possible location. The only other calls were a resident reporting hearing fireworks in the park earlier in the evening, and then the call to 911 Wednesday morning reporting the body, he said.

The Blade's records request for any available audio of Ms. Chapman's early morning call and of the 911 call reporting the body are pending.

Demetrice Holloman, stepmother to Walker, said the family intends to pursue the matter with Toledo police.

Story continues

"Had they at least come out here and attempt to look, they may have been able to find him still breathing," she said.

The number of homicides in the city so far this year is continuing to outpace last year's violence. There were 20 homicides recorded by this time in 2020, which ultimately saw a record-breaking 61 total homicides.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

First Published June 23, 2021, 10:36am